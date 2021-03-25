Foodbank in need of £25,000 by Easter to help buy new building

Published: 11:35 AM March 25, 2021

Phil and Steph Williams from the Thetford Food Bank, are trying to raise 25K to purchase a bigger site from which to operate. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A foodbank which has supported thousands of vulnerable people across Breckland is trying to raise £25,000 by Easter Sunday, to help purchase a new and permanent home.

Thetford foodbank have launched an appeal to make their dreams of owning their very own building a reality.

The foodbank is currently based at the Charles Burrell Centre and their lease is set to run out by the end of June – with its warehouse on Napier Place in Thetford.

Thetford foodbank's current warehouse. - Credit: Thetford foodbank

But now they have been given a “fantastic” opportunity to purchase a building currently owned by the Church of the Nazarene, on Croxton Road, which would allow them to house their warehouse and client base from one location.

In order for the move to go ahead, Thetford foodbank is asking for the help of their supporters to raise £25,000 to go towards the purchase and renovations so they can be fully operational by July.

You may also want to watch:

They are hoping to reach their target by Easter Sunday.

Phil and Steph Williams from the Thetford Food Bank, are trying to raise 25K to purchase a bigger site from which to operate. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Phil Williams director of Thetford foodbank said: “We have the chance to buy a place that we can call home.

“No longer will we have to rely on unstable, rented venues. We will have a hub in the region. Serving clients from Thetford to Brandon from Watton to Attleborough.

“To make this a reality we are striving to raise £25,000 before Easter Sunday.

“We have most of the funds sorted but we need another £25,000 to get us over the line to go towards purchasing the downstairs and the renovation.

“We are trying to raise the money with enough time for the purchase to go through the renovations to take place so we operational before the lease comes an end.

“We are really keen to be operational by July so we don’t have any time where we struggle to provide our services.”

Thetford foodbank's current warehouse. - Credit: Thetford foodbank

The building will also be owned by the Liberty Church - who started Thetford foodbank in 2011. They will take over the top floor if the purchase goes ahead.

Mr Williams added: “Please help us help the neediest in our communities by giving into the foodbank hub appeal.

“In doing so, you will be part of a providing a hub which helps tens of thousands of needy families in the region for decades to come. Please do what you can do so we can carry on doing what we do."

To donate visit Thetford foodbank’s donation page here, https://thetford.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-money/