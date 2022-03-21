Thetford fly-tipper fined £800 for dumping waste in town centre street

St Martin's Close in Thetford, where the fly-tipping took place. - Credit: Google Maps

A fly-tipper who dumped their waste in a residential street in Thetford town centre has been fined £800.

People living in St Martin's Close reported the household waste to Breckland Council enforcement officers who carried out an inspection.

Those who reported the fly-tipping helped to identify the person responsible after they spotted the fly-tipped items in a car boot the day before.

Further investigation saw enforcement officers discover more dumped waste that could also be linked to the same person.

The resident admitted to dumping the waste and was given the opportunity to clear it.

They failed to do so in the timescale given by the council and they were fined £800.

Councillor Gordon Bambridge, member for waste and and environment at Breckland Council, said: “Fly-tipping of domestic waste is completely inexcusable as there are a number of legitimate ways to dispose of rubbish.

"These include local waste and recycling centres, the council’s bulky waste collections service, and donations to charity.

"We’re grateful to the vast majority of residents who dispose of their waste correctly and help protect our towns and rural areas.”