Thetford fly-tipper fined £800 for dumping waste in town centre street
- Credit: Google Maps
A fly-tipper who dumped their waste in a residential street in Thetford town centre has been fined £800.
People living in St Martin's Close reported the household waste to Breckland Council enforcement officers who carried out an inspection.
Those who reported the fly-tipping helped to identify the person responsible after they spotted the fly-tipped items in a car boot the day before.
Further investigation saw enforcement officers discover more dumped waste that could also be linked to the same person.
The resident admitted to dumping the waste and was given the opportunity to clear it.
They failed to do so in the timescale given by the council and they were fined £800.
Councillor Gordon Bambridge, member for waste and and environment at Breckland Council, said: “Fly-tipping of domestic waste is completely inexcusable as there are a number of legitimate ways to dispose of rubbish.
Most Read
- 1 Could this Norfolk town get a new train station?
- 2 Norfolk fish and chip shop trials four-day working week
- 3 Norfolk restaurants named among best in UK for brunch and Sunday lunch
- 4 Norfolk car washes investigated over 'serious breaches' of regulations
- 5 What's it like living in a town with no banks?
- 6 Norfolk brewery to hold weekend of live music and street food
- 7 Disruption expected on A140 due to work for proposed bypass
- 8 Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named
- 9 Police and villagers cite drug and noise fears over festival return
- 10 Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week
"These include local waste and recycling centres, the council’s bulky waste collections service, and donations to charity.
"We’re grateful to the vast majority of residents who dispose of their waste correctly and help protect our towns and rural areas.”