Family's appeal to bring home body of Norfolk 'hero' killed in Ukraine

Craig Mackintosh, from Thetford, who was killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine - Credit: Mackintosh family

The heartbroken family of a "real life hero" who was killed while volunteering as a medic in war-torn Ukraine have launched an appeal to bring his body home.

Craig Mackintosh travelled to the eastern European nation to help on the front line as a medic, having served in the army reserves from the ages of 16 to 23.

But the 48-year-old from Thetford was shot while rushing to help a friend whose car had been hit by a tank shell in the warzone.

He died on August 24, Ukrainian independence day.

His family back in Norfolk have now set up a Go Fund Me page in an effort to repatriate his body and put him to rest in his native land.

Writing on the Go Fund Me page, his sister Lorna wrote: "Our brother bravely volunteered to go to Ukraine as a medic to help save lives in this war-torn country.

"In the line of duty, helping others, he lost his life.

"This selfless man is currently stranded in a morgue in Ukraine and there is no help to get him home.

"He gave his life to save others and he needs to come back home and have the service he deserves - a true hero's service surrounded by his family and friends."

The campaign has currently raised more than £3,919.