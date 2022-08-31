News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Family's appeal to bring home body of Norfolk 'hero' killed in Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 2:30 PM August 31, 2022
Updated: 2:41 PM August 31, 2022
Craig Mackintosh, from Thetford, who was killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine

Craig Mackintosh, from Thetford, who was killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine - Credit: Mackintosh family

The heartbroken family of a "real life hero" who was killed while volunteering as a medic in war-torn Ukraine have launched an appeal to bring his body home.

Craig Mackintosh travelled to the eastern European nation to help on the front line as a medic, having served in the army reserves from the ages of 16 to 23.

But the 48-year-old from Thetford was shot while rushing to help a friend whose car had been hit by a tank shell in the warzone.

He died on August 24, Ukrainian independence day.

His family back in Norfolk have now set up a Go Fund Me page in an effort to repatriate his body and put him to rest in his native land.

Writing on the Go Fund Me page, his sister Lorna wrote: "Our brother bravely volunteered to go to Ukraine as a medic to help save lives in this war-torn country.

"In the line of duty, helping others, he lost his life.

"This selfless man is currently stranded in a morgue in Ukraine and there is no help to get him home.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village to feature in new Channel 5 show
  2. 2 Massage therapist jailed for sexually abusing two women
  3. 3 Appeal for roofer who was seriously injured in fall at Norfolk factory
  1. 4 CCTV image released of woman after cash stolen from produce stall
  2. 5 Man who fell from cliffs at Hunstanton jailed for killing wife
  3. 6 Norfolk man's warning over hidden charges in energy bills
  4. 7 Former Argos store granted change of use
  5. 8 Father-of-two from Norwich dies while swimming in Swiss lake
  6. 9 9 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this September
  7. 10 Former station house in Norfolk village is up for auction

"He gave his life to save others and he needs to come back home and have the service he deserves - a true hero's service surrounded by his family and friends."

The campaign has currently raised more than £3,919.

Thetford News

Don't Miss

Spar shop owner Simone Calnon.Picture: James Bass

Village shop owner 'sat and cried' as energy bill arrived

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Alde Barn in Stonham Aspal

10 of the best adult-only breaks in East Anglia

Features Team

Logo Icon
Speed bump and Brian Watkins

Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon