Couple caught at dawn dumping waste in forest
- Credit: Breckland Council
A couple who were found discarding garden waste in Thetford Forest in the early hours of the morning have been fined £300.
The pair, from Thetford, were fined by Breckland Council after a combined investigation with the Forestry Commission.
A Forestry Commission officer walking in the woods saw the local couple drive into Thetford Forest at around 5.40am, and unload garden waste from the rear of their vehicle.
After capturing information and photographic evidence the officer contacted Breckland Council’s enforcement team, who tracked down the couple.
They met with enforcement officers under caution, but when presented with evidence accepted their guilt and paid the fixed penalty notice.
Gordon Bambridge, executive member for waste and environment at Breckland Council, said: “Fly tipping harms our environment, is against the law, and simply won’t be tolerated in Breckland.
“This joint operation between Breckland Council and the Forestry Commission shows we are united in working in partnership to stamp out this issue in our communities, wherever incidents occur.”
