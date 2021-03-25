Adult trim trail officially opens on town's historic park

Published: 11:14 AM March 25, 2021

Jay Pointer tring out the new trim trail in Thetford. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new adult trim trail park and children's Viking-themed play equipment have officially opened on a town’s historic park.

The fitness equipment has been installed on Castle Park in Thetford for adults to get out and get active, as Norfolk heads out of lockdown.

It is also located next the new Viking-themed play equipment which was installed earlier this year.

Mark Webster the council’s countryside and planning officer said: “We are delighted that the trim trail is now fully open, it is already proving to be very popular.

“It adds to the brand new bright red Viking-themed playboat which has now replaced some worn-out old play equipment for the little ones.

The old under 8s play area at Castle Park, in Thetford, which has been replaced with new Viking-themed play equipment. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Jackson and his dad David having fun at the new viking ship in Castle Park in Thetford. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"The new trim trail for the grown-ups has been installed right next to the children’s play area this week, meaning that parents and carers can get fit and healthy whilst keeping an eye on the children.

“So, for everyone who might have been eating a bit too much and missing the gym during lockdown, there is now a whole range of exercise equipment available completely free - Castle Park really has got something for everyone.”

The trail was funded by the town council, as part of plans to encourage residents to live healthier lifestyles.

In a planning report, they wrote: “The overall levels of health of Thetford residents, especially those living in the most deprived areas, continues to give great cause for concern.

“Provision of free exercise facilities is an important role of parks in local communities, as it enables people in our area to exercise who can’t afford to pay the membership costs of gyms or health clubs.

“Offering such inclusive fitness equipment will be of great value to the local community, and is expected to create positive change, particularly amongst residents from lower-income areas where access to this type of equipment may be limited.”

Thetford’s mayor councillor Mark Robinson added: “All in all, it is a great addition to the town. It’s going to encourage people of all age groups to stay active and fit I fully expect it to get a lot of use as restrictions are lifted.

“The town council has put significant investment into castle park to improve what it has to offer."

Mr Webster added: “All our play equipment is inspected once a week but we are advising people to wash their hands before and after using it, and abide by all the usual social distancing regulations which remain in place.”

