Everything you need to know about the 20th Thetford Christmas tree festival

The Thetford Methodist Church is hosting their 20th Christmas Tree Festival. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Thetford’s annual Christmas Tree Festival is to return for its 20th year this weekend.

Nearly 60 trees decorated by local schools, businesses, associations and individuals will be on show at Thetford Methodist Church.

Nearly 60 trees decorated by local schools, businesses, associations and individuals will be on show at Thetford Methodist Church.

The theme for this year - ‘make do and mend’ - has been chosen to tie in with the commemoration of 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The festival is being held from Friday, November 30 until Sunday, December 16 with opening times 6pm to 8pm on November 30, 10am to 4pm on Saturday, December 1 and Sunday December 2, 10am to 12pm on Monday, December 3 to Friday, December 7, and 10am to 4pm from Saturday, December 8 to Sunday, December 16.

Festival events include a tea dance on Saturday, December 1 between 2pm and 5pm, a visit from Father Christmas on Sunday, December 2 between 2pm and 4pm, a concert by Mead Singers on Monday, December 7 at 7pm, and a quiz night on Friday, December 14 at 7.30pm with festival lunches taking place on Saturday, December 15 from 12pm.

The festival will close on Sunday, December 16 at 4pm with a carol service by candlelight led by the Methodist Church’s choir and former minister Reverend Charlie Gibbs.

Admission for the tea dance and the mead singers concert is £5, with meeting Santa £2 per child, and booking a team for the quiz night available at £2.50 by calling 01842 753298.