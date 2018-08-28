Search

Handcrafted decorations provide festive beauty at the Thetford Christmas Tree Festival

PUBLISHED: 11:28 06 December 2018

Thetford’s Christmas Tree festival is celebrating its 20th year of tinsel, baubles, and decorating creativity.

Nearly 60 trees decorated by local schools, businesses, associations and individuals are on show at Thetford Methodist Church.

This year’s theme, ‘Make Do and Mend’, has seen a wide variety of beautifully designed and decorated trees, with many handcrafted decorations.

The festival is currently taking place at Thetford Methodist Church and will be open until Sunday, December 16.

Opening times are 10am to 12pm until Friday, December 7, and 10am to 4pm from Saturday, December 8 to Sunday, December 16.

The festival will close on Sunday, December 16 at 4pm with a carol service by candlelight led by the Methodist Church’s choir and former minister Reverend Charlie Gibbs.

Do you have a festive story in Thetford, Brandon or Watton? Get in touch by emailing the details to conor.matchett@archant.co.uk.

