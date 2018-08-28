Gallery

Handcrafted decorations provide festive beauty at the Thetford Christmas Tree Festival

Thetford Methodist Church host their annual Christmas tree festival Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Archant 2017

Thetford’s Christmas Tree festival is celebrating its 20th year of tinsel, baubles, and decorating creativity.

Nearly 60 trees decorated by local schools, businesses, associations and individuals are on show at Thetford Methodist Church.

This year’s theme, ‘Make Do and Mend’, has seen a wide variety of beautifully designed and decorated trees, with many handcrafted decorations.

The festival is currently taking place at Thetford Methodist Church and will be open until Sunday, December 16.

Opening times are 10am to 12pm until Friday, December 7, and 10am to 4pm from Saturday, December 8 to Sunday, December 16.

The festival will close on Sunday, December 16 at 4pm with a carol service by candlelight led by the Methodist Church’s choir and former minister Reverend Charlie Gibbs.

