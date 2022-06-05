News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Absolutely marvellous' - Community enjoys big Jubilee lunch

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:00 PM June 5, 2022
People volunteered their time to prepare the food for the Charles Burrell Centre Jubilee lunch. Pictured from left to right: Andrea Jarrolds, board member at the CBC, Tracy Terry, manager at the Engine Room Cafe, and Joe Jenkins, CBC receptionist. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The Thetford community came together for a big Jubilee lunch in celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign on the throne.

The Charles Burrell Centre (CBC) on Staniforth Road hosted the free event to bring to close the special weekend "with a bang".

The hall at the Engine Room Cafe was decked out with bunting and Union Jack flags for the occasion after an army of volunteers worked for around two weeks to make the event happen.

Hall set up for the big jubilee community lunch at Charles Burrell Centre on Staniforth Road in Thetford - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Charles Burrell Centre on Staniforth Road in Thetford was decorated in bunting and Union Jack flags for the Jubilee lunch - Credit: Danielle Booden

Terry Jermy, town, district and county councillor, is among the board members at the CBC and had helped prepare food for the day.

Terry Jermy, Thetford town, district and county councillor, at the Charles Burrell Centre community lunch. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

He said: "The CBC is at the heart of the community, so obviously we had to be part of the Jubilee.

"It's what we do."

The lunch included steak pies, mashed potatoes and gravy, and trifle and angel delight for dessert, gave people an opportunity to get together and share their experiences over the four-day weekend.

People enjoying the Jubilee lunch at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

People enjoying the community Jubilee lunch at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Tracy Terry, manager at the cafe, said: "It's been a massive team effort. 

"It's a wonderful thing to give people."

Susie Dowling, town and Breckland councillor, who attended the event, said: "It's absolutely marvellous when everyone comes together."

Susan Dowling, Thetford town councillor and Breckland councillor - Credit: Sarah Hussain

