'Absolutely marvellous' - Community enjoys big Jubilee lunch
- Credit: Sarah Hussain
The Thetford community came together for a big Jubilee lunch in celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign on the throne.
The Charles Burrell Centre (CBC) on Staniforth Road hosted the free event to bring to close the special weekend "with a bang".
The hall at the Engine Room Cafe was decked out with bunting and Union Jack flags for the occasion after an army of volunteers worked for around two weeks to make the event happen.
Terry Jermy, town, district and county councillor, is among the board members at the CBC and had helped prepare food for the day.
He said: "The CBC is at the heart of the community, so obviously we had to be part of the Jubilee.
"It's what we do."
The lunch included steak pies, mashed potatoes and gravy, and trifle and angel delight for dessert, gave people an opportunity to get together and share their experiences over the four-day weekend.
Tracy Terry, manager at the cafe, said: "It's been a massive team effort.
"It's a wonderful thing to give people."
Susie Dowling, town and Breckland councillor, who attended the event, said: "It's absolutely marvellous when everyone comes together."
