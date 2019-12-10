Care home puts treasured photos on ceiling for bed-ridden tenants

A care home that posts treasured photos on the ceiling for bed-ridden patients to enjoy has been rated outstanding by inspectors.

Christmas has come early at Laburnum Grove Housing with care scheme, in Laburnum Grove, Thetford, after it received the top rating from Care Quality Commission inspectors.

Tenants live on site in their own flat and have a tenancy agreement with a housing provider.

Here are nine things the inspectors rated outstanding in their report:

■ Trailing innovative methods: the report noted the care scheme had come up with an idea to comfort people who had to remain in bed by using a project to place images on the ceiling of things important to the person.

■ Strong emphasis on tailored individual support, helping tenants to avoid social isolation, follow interests and take part in activities relevant to them.

■ Strong leadership and staff - inspectors said staff demonstrated a culture of putting people first in everything they did.

■ Praise from healthcare professionals, relatives and tenants: those speaking to inspectors said the care was exemplary and commented on how well the service worked with them to ensure a high standard of care. One relative said it had changed their family member's world.

■ Strong links with the community: people living in the local community joined the regular dementia support groups and social events including barbecues and Christmas festivities.

■ Staff wellbeing: the registered manager had set up a wellbeing room for staff, furnished with exercise equipment and a relaxation chair. There are optional eye masks staff can wear.

■ End of life care: staff sat with people reaching the end of their lives if the person did not want to be alone.

■ Management: the management team were called "innovative" in their approach to engaging people, relatives and staff, setting up support groups in relation to dementia and mental health.

■ Activities: staff encouraged tenants to do baking, gardening and writing articles for the newsletter.

Sue Brockett, NorseCare's registered manager at Laburnum Grove, said: "I'm so pleased for everyone at the scheme. We are all a big family, looking after each other. We were delighted that the inspection team were able to see how tenants are cared for and how staff enjoy supporting them.

"We're a big believer in being part of our local community, and welcome opportunities for everyone to come and see us."