Business fined after ignoring two warnings for dumping waste

A business has been fined after putting its waste in residential bins despite being warned about it twice already.

Breckland Council has fined the Thetford business for using domestic bins at Breckland House, Thetford, to dispose of their commercial waste.

The council's enforcement team viewed CCTV footage where they spotted two members of staff putting a large amount of trade waste in the bins.

The business has been fined £75 which will rise to £110 if not paid quickly and, having previously received two written warnings about their conduct, it will be closely monitored to ensure the correct waste disposal laws are followed.

Councillor Alison Webb said: "Although this is a relatively modest fine I sincerely hope it sends a clear message to this and other businesses that we will not continue to tolerate inconsiderate and illegal activity and we will consider stronger measures if it proves necessary in the future."