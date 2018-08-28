Search

Advanced search

‘They don’t need my grief, they have enough of their own’ - ex-midwife makes keepsakes for families who lose a baby

PUBLISHED: 12:10 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:10 18 December 2018

Love sign made with castings from babies hand and feet. Photo: Theresa's Tiny Treasures

Love sign made with castings from babies hand and feet. Photo: Theresa's Tiny Treasures

Theresa's Tiny Treasures

A former midwife from King’s Lynn is devoting her time to making keepsakes to help parents going through the heartbreak of losing a baby.

Theresa Ann McGrath from Theresa's Tiny Treasures. Photo:Theresa's Tiny TreasuresTheresa Ann McGrath from Theresa's Tiny Treasures. Photo:Theresa's Tiny Treasures

Theresa Ann McGrath set up Theresa’s Tiny Treasures in October 2015 after she took medical retirement after 30 years as a midwife due to fibromyalgia. and after 30 years as a midwife, witnessing the joys and devastation of childbirth.

Mrs McGrath said: “I had always wanted to do something, but never had the time, taking medical retirement gave me the perfect opportunity.

“I wanted to give women more. I can’t imagine going to hospital thinking I was in labour to be told there is no heartbeat and leaving with a half-filled box. I make sure their boxes are filled with things.”

Mrs McGrath offers many different objects for families who have lost a baby from as young as 12 weeks, but will do all she can for babies lost at any stage. She can offer photos, plaster cast moulds, hand and feet impressions in ceramic and glass, clothing, nappies, hats, jewellery and ashes set in glass or resin.

14 week old baby holding daddys finger. Photo: Theresa's Tiny Treasures14 week old baby holding daddys finger. Photo: Theresa's Tiny Treasures

She added: “I try and get two of everything the baby wears, one the parents can keep to say ‘my baby was in this’.”

Parents become firm friends and keep in touch with Mrs McGrath and if they should have another child, she will make a casting of that child to match.

Mrs McGrath prizes herself on taking photographs that can be treasured forever, especially when helping any other siblings.

She said: “I knitted two small bears and took a picture of the babies’ arms around them and then their older siblings had the bears and the picture, something to keep from their little brother or sister.”

When asked how she manages to help so many people and keep composed, Mrs McGrath said: “I’m very focused, I keep focused while we talk and then, in my car I do have a cry. It is heartbreaking but I keep thinking, they don’t need my grief, they have enough of their own.”

Theresa’s Tiny Treasures is a not-for profit charity that relies on donations to make it possible.

Mrs McGrath said: “I put £15,000 of my own money into the charity when I started, and six months later I got my first big donation. I want to thank all the families and community for their help and support. I have met some wonderful families and truly amazing people.”

To donate visit www.theresastinytreasures.co.uk

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Cheshire

Afternoon tea at Ginger and Pickles

The best Christmas Markets in Cheshire

Chester Christmas markets - Celynnen Photography

6 of the best afternoon teas in Chester

Afternoon tea has been served at The Chester Grosvenor since 1882

12 pretty Cheshire villages that you should visit

Great Budworth by Gillian Baker

Ten of the best countryside pubs in Cheshire and North Wales

The Pheasant Inn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Where’s our post box?’ - Villagers face two mile walk to post letters this Christmas

From left to right: Alfie Townley (resident), Andrew Cawdron (Parish Councillor), Richard Claxton,Paul Elsey (Secretary of the Residents Association) and Petter Ibbett (Resident). Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists