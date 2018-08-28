‘They don’t need my grief, they have enough of their own’ - ex-midwife makes keepsakes for families who lose a baby

Love sign made with castings from babies hand and feet. Photo: Theresa's Tiny Treasures Theresa's Tiny Treasures

A former midwife from King’s Lynn is devoting her time to making keepsakes to help parents going through the heartbreak of losing a baby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Theresa Ann McGrath from Theresa's Tiny Treasures. Photo:Theresa's Tiny Treasures Theresa Ann McGrath from Theresa's Tiny Treasures. Photo:Theresa's Tiny Treasures

Theresa Ann McGrath set up Theresa’s Tiny Treasures in October 2015 after she took medical retirement after 30 years as a midwife due to fibromyalgia. and after 30 years as a midwife, witnessing the joys and devastation of childbirth.

Mrs McGrath said: “I had always wanted to do something, but never had the time, taking medical retirement gave me the perfect opportunity.

“I wanted to give women more. I can’t imagine going to hospital thinking I was in labour to be told there is no heartbeat and leaving with a half-filled box. I make sure their boxes are filled with things.”

Mrs McGrath offers many different objects for families who have lost a baby from as young as 12 weeks, but will do all she can for babies lost at any stage. She can offer photos, plaster cast moulds, hand and feet impressions in ceramic and glass, clothing, nappies, hats, jewellery and ashes set in glass or resin.

14 week old baby holding daddys finger. Photo: Theresa's Tiny Treasures 14 week old baby holding daddys finger. Photo: Theresa's Tiny Treasures

She added: “I try and get two of everything the baby wears, one the parents can keep to say ‘my baby was in this’.”

Parents become firm friends and keep in touch with Mrs McGrath and if they should have another child, she will make a casting of that child to match.

Mrs McGrath prizes herself on taking photographs that can be treasured forever, especially when helping any other siblings.

She said: “I knitted two small bears and took a picture of the babies’ arms around them and then their older siblings had the bears and the picture, something to keep from their little brother or sister.”

When asked how she manages to help so many people and keep composed, Mrs McGrath said: “I’m very focused, I keep focused while we talk and then, in my car I do have a cry. It is heartbreaking but I keep thinking, they don’t need my grief, they have enough of their own.”

Theresa’s Tiny Treasures is a not-for profit charity that relies on donations to make it possible.

Mrs McGrath said: “I put £15,000 of my own money into the charity when I started, and six months later I got my first big donation. I want to thank all the families and community for their help and support. I have met some wonderful families and truly amazing people.”

To donate visit www.theresastinytreasures.co.uk