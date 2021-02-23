Gallery
What a difference two weeks makes - spring blooms after cold snap
- Credit: Danielle Booden/Denise Bradley
What a difference a fortnight makes.
Two weeks removed from Norfolk and Waveney being buried beneath a blanket of snow, temperatures this week could hit the mild mid-teens.
After lingering for a week, the ice and snow of the weeks gone by seem a distant memory, with not an inch to be seen.
While the conditions may still be a far cry from a summer's day, the milder temperatures have returned the region to a more familiar state.
In Norwich, the snow-covered slopes and hills of Mousehold Heath are no longer welcoming families on sledges. Instead, they have been restored to their usual green hue.
And elsewhere across the region, signs of spring were bursting through, with hopeful crocuses peering through where snow once sat at Chapelfield Gardens.
In parks and open spaces, families were able to substitute sledges and snowmen for admiring bursts of colour and with temperatures set to hit around 16C this week, it's a far cry from the chills of just a fortnight ago.
