What a difference two weeks makes - spring blooms after cold snap

Published: 4:43 PM February 23, 2021

Pictures of Norwich taken just two weeks apart. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Denise Bradley

What a difference a fortnight makes.

Two weeks removed from Norfolk and Waveney being buried beneath a blanket of snow, temperatures this week could hit the mild mid-teens.

A show of crocuses near the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens in the spring sunshine and warmer weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

After lingering for a week, the ice and snow of the weeks gone by seem a distant memory, with not an inch to be seen.

While the conditions may still be a far cry from a summer's day, the milder temperatures have returned the region to a more familiar state.

Leah Sexton, eight, enjoying the show of crocuses on the verge of Earlham Road in the spring sunshine and warmer weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A show of crocuses on the verge of Earlham Road in the spring sunshine and warmer weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

In Norwich, the snow-covered slopes and hills of Mousehold Heath are no longer welcoming families on sledges. Instead, they have been restored to their usual green hue.

Sledgers on Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

And elsewhere across the region, signs of spring were bursting through, with hopeful crocuses peering through where snow once sat at Chapelfield Gardens.

Mike Stamford admiring the show of crocuses on the verge of Earlham Road in the spring sunshine and warmer weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

In parks and open spaces, families were able to substitute sledges and snowmen for admiring bursts of colour and with temperatures set to hit around 16C this week, it's a far cry from the chills of just a fortnight ago.

A show of crocuses on the verge of Earlham Road in the spring sunshine and warmer weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



