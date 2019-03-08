Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Former landlord thanks the community for the revelry, friendship and traditions

PUBLISHED: 14:24 30 May 2019

Colin Smith (pictured) is the former landlord of the legendary pub, the Locks in Geldeston. Picture: Archant

Colin Smith (pictured) is the former landlord of the legendary pub, the Locks in Geldeston. Picture: Archant

Archant

The former landlord of a legendary pub has described running the venue, as he poured his last beer and thanked the community who made it great.

When he took over the Locks in 2005, he said: When he took over the Locks in 2005, he said: "The place was flooded, we barely made it down the lane". Picture: Contributed by Colin Smith

Colin Smith, who now lives in Beccles, took over the Locks in 2005 after running a number of pubs across Norfolk and Suffolk.

"The place was flooded, we barely made it down the lane, then it snowed and we got cut off for a week," Mr Smith said.

Now aged 55, the businessman has moved on from the landmark pub, but credits his close friendships, stories of revelry and strong sense of community to the success of the venue.

The Locks Inn is nestled on the marshes of the river valley - it is remote from all main services and began its life as a mill-keeper's cottage.

Mr Smith said his favourite celebration was Beltane, as it coincided with his birthday. Picture: Contributed by Colin SmithMr Smith said his favourite celebration was Beltane, as it coincided with his birthday. Picture: Contributed by Colin Smith

While under his ownership, Mr Smith introduced traditions such as May Day, Beltane as well as the summer and winter solstice festival.

According to Mr Smith, it was also a chance for local musicians to "cut their teeth" and for sub-genres of music to make waves through the village.

You may also want to watch:

"It is still a community pub. If I had to describe it, I would say it's a neo-pagan tribal gathering point," Mr Smith said.

Beccles, Geldeston Locks. Photo: Courtesy of Peter WallerBeccles, Geldeston Locks. Photo: Courtesy of Peter Waller

During his time as landlord, he witnessed couples meet, get married, and bring their children to the pub.

He said: "It is a real joy to see that, it was almost a shame to not see another generation pass through.

"There is no reason why I left the pub, I had just finished my time there.

"I gave a lot of myself to that pub, and it was worth it, but I miss the energy of the Locks, I miss the swearing, I miss the stress.

Flooding at Geldeston Locks Inn 4th January 2003Flooding at Geldeston Locks Inn 4th January 2003

He said there was too many individuals, bands and organisations to thank for his years as landlord.

"To name a few Suzanne Arnold, Graham Elliot, Murphy's Lore, Chris Spacehopper, and everyone daft enough to work for me.

"There is a spirituality to the Locks - you don't own the Locks, it is part of the culture - you are just passing through its history," he said.

Most Read

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed as emergency services deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

Inquest opened into the death of 48-year-old man from Taverham

The inquest into the death of Brian Blyth, 83, opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Deaf kitten who was abandoned in a cardboard box needs forever home

Jeanie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists