Inquest into death of 'warm and personable' student to be held today

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 March 2020

The University of East Anglia. Photo: UEA

The University of East Anglia. Photo: UEA

Archant

An inquest into the death of a "warm and personable" student who died at the University of East Anglia will be heard today - and is expected to last three days.

Theo Brennan-Hulme was found dead on the university campus on March 12 last year. He was 21.

An inquest into his death was opened on March 18 and had been scheduled to be held in September, but was postponed while further evidence was gathered.

Following Mr Brennan-Hulme's death, Alison Donnell, his department head at the UEA, said: "Theo was a warm and personable young man and highly regarded by his lecturers, tutors and classmates as a talented writer with a huge amount of promise.

"He had quickly established himself as a much-loved member of our first year cohort and he will be greatly missed by all of us."

The inquest is scheduled to last three days and will be held at Norfolk Coroners' Court in Norwich.

