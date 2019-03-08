Inquest date fixed for student found dead at University of East Anglia

A date has been set for the inquest into the death of a student found dead in his bedroom at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Theo Brennan-Hulme, a 21-year-old literature and creative writing student from Stoke, died in his room on the UEA campus on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

An inquest into the first year student's death was opened on Monday, March 18, where his medical cause of death was given as hanging.

At a pre-inquest review hearing on Friday, July 19, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake heard that while further investigation was ongoing, a date for the inquest had been fixed.

She adjourned proceedings to Monday, September 2, at Norfolk Coroners' Court.

After Mr Brennan-Hulme's death, Alison Donnell, from the UEA, said: "Theo was a warm and personable young man and highly regarded by his lecturers, tutors and classmates as a talented writer with a huge amount of promise.

"He had quickly established himself as a much-loved member of our first year cohort and he will be greatly missed by all of us."

- For help at UEA contact SSS either by calling 01603 592761 or emailing studentsupport@uea.ac.uk.

- Need to talk? Call the free Samaritans number on 116 123, 24 hours a day.