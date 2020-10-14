Clock ticking for community groups to take on for-sale Norwich pub

The Windmill, Knox Road, Norwich Archant

Clock ticking for community groups to take on for-sale Norwich pub

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Community groups have two weeks left to lodge a bid to take on a Norwich pub which is up for sale.

The Windmill pub, on Knox Road, was first listed as an asset of community value (ACV) in February 2017.

The status gives pubs greater protection against development, requires those intending to change its use to go through the planning process and gives community groups the opportunity to take them on.

But the owners of the pub, which was previously owned by Greene King until August 2017, have given notice to Norwich City Council that they intend to sell the pub.

The six-week period was triggered last month and ends on October 30.

If a qualifying group comes forward, they can delay the sale for six months to give them a chance to raise the money needed.

Richard Dixon, pubs protection officer for the Norwich and District CAMRA branch, said the body does not want to see any pubs shut.

“It’s one of the only pubs in quite a distance and it would be a shame if it were lost,” he said.

The pub remains closed, though no planning permission is in place to change its use.

Other local pubs which are ACVs include the Brickmakers, on Sprowston Road, and the York Tavern, on York Street.

The status does not grant pubs total protection, and several which have been made ACVs have later become housing. But in some cases is does grant pubs a new lease of life - the Swan in Gressenhall, for example, is on the path to being reopened as a community pub by locals.

Email contact@norwichcamra.org.uk for information.