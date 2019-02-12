The WI to find 100 ways with cake for Norfolk Day

The Woman’s Institute and cake, they’re a classic pairing which go together like strawberries and cream, fish and chips or gin and tonic.

Now, in the year the organisation celebrates its 100th birthday in Norfolk, the WI is calling on its members to get baking for Norfolk Day.

Sending out a message on the launch of Norfolk Day 2019 , the Norfolk Federation of WIs is asking its 5,000 plus members based across the county to put their thinking caps on and come up with ideas for how they can fulfil the brief of 100 ways with cake.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Federation said: “Last year we talked about “A slice of Norfolk WI Life” and this year we want to expand to the full cake, a birthday cake of course!

“It might be that members celebrate with one hundred tiny birthday buns distributed to the public, or with one large celebration cake cut into a hundred slices.”

To celebrate Norfolk Day 2018, dozens of WIs held events, baked cakes, hosted tea parties and put on exhibitions showing the exhibitions of organisation’s history in Norfolk.

Mary Dorrell, communications chairman for the Norfolk federation of WIs, said: “In 2018 we were pleased and proud to be an important part of making the first ever Norfolk Day a success across our beautiful county, with members involved across Norfolk and we are raring to go in 2019. Especially as it is our centenary year!”

Mary Collingwood, chairman of the Norfolk Federation of WIs, said: “We want to remember the WI is all about being part of the local community and Norfolk Day is the perfect chance to make the WI aware of the what the WI does and of course celebrate what a wonderful place Norfolk is.”

Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday July 27. Details of all events and those taking part will be revealed in this newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be reopening our Norfolk Day shop and giving you tips and ideas about what to do to celebrate the big day.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.