Awesome views from the top of 'Hunstanton Eye' big wheel

People looking for a different view of Hunstanton have been lining up for a new giant wheel which is towering over the seafront skyline.

Reporter EMILY THOMSON went along to have a look.

It is easy to appreciate the amazing views of Hunstanton beach from 100ft – especially when you pick the perfect day with clear blue skies.

As you look down at the promenade packed full of families, children could be seen tugging at their parents’ arms and grandparents sat with ice creams watching the wheel go around.

From this height, you can see why so many people choose to visit this coastal town.

And now they have a new attraction to enjoy it even more.

The View has been set up by the family-run business W M Attractions and is staying at this seaside location until the third week in August.

Owner Walter Murphy said: “It’s nice to see people out enjoying themselves. This is what we do. We have been in business for a long time. We are a family business which goes back over 200 years.

“The ride has been going for just over a year. We bought it before lockdown started. This is only the second place we have been out with it.

"We were at Chester-Le-Street near Newcastle for the last six weeks. We will be here probably until the third week in August.

“The general public all seem pretty happy. On a nice day you can see towards Cromer and King’s Lynn. I think most people and most businesses are happy for it to be here. It’s just another attraction for the town.”

Daniel Buckby and Ami Long, with their one-year-old son Callum, queuing for "The View" giant wheel at Hunstanton Beach.

Despite mixed reviews from residents in the town, visitors on Sunday, June 13, seemed happy with the new arrival.

Queueing for the ride, Daniel Buckby and Ami Long, with their one-year-old son Callum, from Dersingham, said it was a nice surprise to see the wheel up and running.

Ms Long said: “It’s really good. But we think they should have called it the Hunstanton Eye.

“We came to the Sea Life centre but we didn’t know this was here. I think will bring a lot of people to Hunstanton.

“£5 a ride is pretty good and it’s a great location.”



