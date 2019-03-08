Dean of Norwich shares her Norfolk top five

As part of our celebration of Norfolk, we’ve asked each of our Norfolk Day ambassadors to share what they love about the county.

Here the Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, shares her Norfolk top five.

The coastline: “I love Norfolk's beautiful coastline. There are so many great beaches and my particular favourite is Holkham. It's a brilliant place to go for a nice long walk with our dog Benson.”

The wide open skies: “Norfolk's big skies are a stunning part of our county's landscapes - especially at sunset when they are at their most spectacular. Looking up at the wide open skies can be a great source of inspiration and reflection.”

The arts and cultural scene: “We are very lucky to have such a vibrant arts and cultural scene with a huge amount of events to look forward to throughout the year across the city and county – from the Norfolk & Norwich Festival to the Lord Mayor's Celebration to the Cathedral's many concerts and summer Shakespeare Festival.”

The great local food and drink: “With so many great local independent producers of food and drink, and so many lovely restaurants and cafes to enjoy, Norfolk's food and drink scene has all the right ingredients!”

The medieval churches: “It is wonderful to be able to explore Norfolk's extraordinary collection of medieval buildings, including its great array of historic churches, and of course Norwich Cathedral!”