Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Dean of Norwich shares her Norfolk top five

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 April 2019

The Very Rev Jane Hedges, pictured here on her installation as the dean of Norwich, has issued a response to the new change in divorce law. Pic: Archant.

The Very Rev Jane Hedges, pictured here on her installation as the dean of Norwich, has issued a response to the new change in divorce law. Pic: Archant.

As part of our celebration of Norfolk, we’ve asked each of our Norfolk Day ambassadors to share what they love about the county.

Here the Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, shares her Norfolk top five.

The coastline: “I love Norfolk's beautiful coastline. There are so many great beaches and my particular favourite is Holkham. It's a brilliant place to go for a nice long walk with our dog Benson.”

The wide open skies: “Norfolk's big skies are a stunning part of our county's landscapes - especially at sunset when they are at their most spectacular. Looking up at the wide open skies can be a great source of inspiration and reflection.”

The arts and cultural scene: “We are very lucky to have such a vibrant arts and cultural scene with a huge amount of events to look forward to throughout the year across the city and county – from the Norfolk & Norwich Festival to the Lord Mayor's Celebration to the Cathedral's many concerts and summer Shakespeare Festival.”

The great local food and drink: “With so many great local independent producers of food and drink, and so many lovely restaurants and cafes to enjoy, Norfolk's food and drink scene has all the right ingredients!”

The medieval churches: “It is wonderful to be able to explore Norfolk's extraordinary collection of medieval buildings, including its great array of historic churches, and of course Norwich Cathedral!”

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters called to tackle blaze at cleaning products factory

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dozens of firefighters called to tackle blaze at cleaning products factory

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Business owners fear six years of disruption as work begins on estate

Staff members and business owners from Meteor Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

Man in his 20s who died after his car hit tree named

Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk where a man in his 20s died after his car hit a tree. Picture: Google

This Easter weekend youth theatre group proves “You Can’t Stop The Beat!”

Echo Youth theatre performance of Hairspray Easter weekend 2019 Photo: Mathew Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists