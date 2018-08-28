Mystery surrounds Norwich river boat restaurant

The river boat at Riverside in Norwich, formerly home to The Vagabond. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

Mystery surrounds an Italian café and restaurant on a river boat in Norwich.

Vagabond was opened in June by Norwich-born Giuliano Rossi, 28, and partner Arianna Fiorentini, 22, replacing the well-known Thai on the River.

But diners fear it may now have closed, with its signage now taken down, its Google entry listing it as permanently closed and its Facebook page, which acted as its main website, now also removed.

The eatery was a café by day, serving takeaway coffee, and pasta house by night.

It had nine reviews on its TripAdvisor page, with six of those rating it excellent.

When it opened, the team said they aimed to eventually produce 65pc of everything they used in the kitchen, including herbs and pancetta.

We have attempted to contact the owners for comment.

• Do you know what happened to Vagabond? Let us know by emailing lauren.cope@archant.co.uk