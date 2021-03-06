Wrestlers tackle food poverty with new single

Published: 8:00 AM March 6, 2021

Mike Waters, left, and his brother Dave, wrestle together as a tag team called the UK Pitbulls, under the names Bulk and Big Dave. - Credit: UK Pitbulls

A group of wrestlers has traded body slams and piledrives for harmonies and guitar riffs.

The seven men, who call themselves The Unbookables, have recorded a version of the song Young, Strong and Healthy to raise money for the Trussell Trust, which runs food banks across the UK.

Among them are Mike Waters, 42, from Sheringham, who said: "When the song was originally released it became a big talking point - a bit of a legend amongst the guys.

"The seven of us in the group wrestle together all the time - normally at least three times a week.

"But in lockdown, we've done nothing really, so we decided to do something light-hearted to hopefully help others not as fortunate."

<a href="https://conchairtorecords.bandcamp.com/album/young-strong-and-healthy">Young, Strong and Healthy by The Unbookables</a>

Mr Waters said the other members of the group were from Norfolk and the Portsmouth area. He said that although they were not able to meet in person for the recording, the song had come together well through co-ordination and careful editing.

Wrestler Mike Waters, from Sheringham, is also a drummer for a couple of bands. - Credit: Karen Bethell

"A mate re-wrote the song for me and we recorded the parts on our phones," Mr Waters said. "It was edited together and made into a song, and we recorded different bits for the video."

Other members of the group are Mr Waters' brother Dave and wrestlers who go by the names Big F'n Joe, Crusher Curtis, 'The Alpha Athlete' CW Davies, 'The Fearless' Flatliner and Mr. Meaner.

Mr Waters said CM Peters from Norwich-based bands Clown Smash Everything and Cure-tribute Liqueur added "musical panache" to the project.

When he is not wrestling, Mr Waters is also the drummer for rockabilly outfit Fat N Furious and pop punk band Dynamite and Dinosaurs.

The new version of Young, Strong and Healthy is available to buy on bandcamp.com with all proceeds going to the food bank charity, and it will also be streamed on Spotify, YouTube and iTunes.

The song was originally recorded by the group Battle Royal and released in Austria in 1989, after an arrangement by the composer Rupert Metnitzer.