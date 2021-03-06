Wrestlers tackle food poverty with new single
- Credit: UK Pitbulls
A group of wrestlers has traded body slams and piledrives for harmonies and guitar riffs.
The seven men, who call themselves The Unbookables, have recorded a version of the song Young, Strong and Healthy to raise money for the Trussell Trust, which runs food banks across the UK.
Among them are Mike Waters, 42, from Sheringham, who said: "When the song was originally released it became a big talking point - a bit of a legend amongst the guys.
"The seven of us in the group wrestle together all the time - normally at least three times a week.
"But in lockdown, we've done nothing really, so we decided to do something light-hearted to hopefully help others not as fortunate."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Waters said the other members of the group were from Norfolk and the Portsmouth area. He said that although they were not able to meet in person for the recording, the song had come together well through co-ordination and careful editing.
"A mate re-wrote the song for me and we recorded the parts on our phones," Mr Waters said. "It was edited together and made into a song, and we recorded different bits for the video."
Most Read
- 1 Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park
- 2 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 3 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
- 4 17-year-old boy missing for more than a month found
- 5 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
- 6 Visitors from Leicestershire among 160 fined for Covid breaches
- 7 Fresh questions over 'Japanese restaurant' in Norwich home
- 8 Police speak to driver after woman asked to get in van
- 9 Former city boxing champion denies threats to slash partner's throat
- 10 Woman, 73, in court over crash which killed motorcyclist on A140
Other members of the group are Mr Waters' brother Dave and wrestlers who go by the names Big F'n Joe, Crusher Curtis, 'The Alpha Athlete' CW Davies, 'The Fearless' Flatliner and Mr. Meaner.
Mr Waters said CM Peters from Norwich-based bands Clown Smash Everything and Cure-tribute Liqueur added "musical panache" to the project.
When he is not wrestling, Mr Waters is also the drummer for rockabilly outfit Fat N Furious and pop punk band Dynamite and Dinosaurs.
The new version of Young, Strong and Healthy is available to buy on bandcamp.com with all proceeds going to the food bank charity, and it will also be streamed on Spotify, YouTube and iTunes.
The song was originally recorded by the group Battle Royal and released in Austria in 1989, after an arrangement by the composer Rupert Metnitzer.