'Time has flown by' - bakery celebrates 30 years in business
The owner of a bakery said 30 years have “flown by” as he celebrates three decades in business.
The Tudor Bakehouse has been serving communities across south Norfolk and north Suffolk since 1991.
The popular bakery was first established by Paul Muncila, who decided to start his own business after working as a baker in Norwich.
The first branch opened on the Market Place in Harleston and is still thriving today, along with bakeries in Diss, on Market Hill and Eye, on Broad Street.
The Tudor Bakehouse also opened a second bakery and coffee shop in Harleston.
The 62-year-old, from Aslacton, said: “The time has flown it doesn’t feel like 30 years, I really can't believe it. The only time I realise is when I look in the mirror. It has gone by so quickly.
“But the last few years have been brilliant. I think my highlight was when I bought the business back, after going into a partnership, 10 years ago.
“Of course, when it first opened it was very exciting, I was young and I had a young family.
“But it is even better now, now I know where we are going with the business and I have amazing staff, they are just brilliant.”
Throughout his 30 years, Mr Muncila has seen many changes in the industry and said now the business runs more like a takeaway, but he still prides himself on their quality loaves made from scratch by his talented bakers.
He added: “When I started bread was 50pc of turnover and now it is about 35pc. Takeaway sandwiches, sausage rolls and confectionery are my biggest turnover now.
“It has turned from a traditional bakery to a take away shop, but the bread is still important.”
For many businesses, the past year has been a struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But Mr Muncila said business for Tudor Bakehouse has never been better as he thanked his loyal customers for their support.
He added: “The last year has been tough for everyone but it is great to have something to celebrate and we want to thank our loyal customers for supporting us, either part or all of the way through the last 30 years.”
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, throughout March the Tudor Bakehouse will have a featured bake each day for a special price of just £1.50.