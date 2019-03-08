Norwich pub celebrates two decades - but what's the secret?

Adrian Joyce has owned The Temple Bar for nearly twenty years. Picture: Archant Archant

A landlord has revealed the secrets behind the success of a Norwich pub which is marking its 20th anniversary.

The Temple Bar has gained a reputation for excellent Sunday roast dinners. Picture: Adrian Judd The Temple Bar has gained a reputation for excellent Sunday roast dinners. Picture: Adrian Judd

The Temple Bar on Unthank Road will celebrate two decades in business with a bash on September 21 and the co-owner, Adrian Joyce, has revealed the key to its progress.

The 48-year-old father of three said: "It's the personal touch. I'm the owner and I run it. I'm not just the manager.

"And really we're a regular, local pub just trying to be ourselves. It's down to the individual nature of a pub like mine."

However, Mr Joyce warned that running a pub is not for the faint hearted as he never stops working.

He added: "I'm there first thing in the morning and close up at night. My day doesn't have a 9 to 5 feel to it. It's 100pc. But I make sure I have fun with my three children."

He opened The Temple Bar in 1999 with his wife, Maria, after working in pubs across Europe, including stints in Paris and London.

The husband and wife team then settled in Norwich after deciding to 'give the city a go' and haven't looked back since.

They have seen many changes in the pub scene in Norwich over the past 20 years but maintain that it is thriving.

Mr Joyce added: "There is a brilliant pub scene in Norwich and the past 20 years have been troubling at points but we're all still going.

"When I opened people were still smoking indoors. So we've lived through the smoking ban, new licensing laws and two recessions.

"It's pretty cool we've got through the years."

More recently, the pub has gained a reputation for its Sunday roast dinners, which includes a vegan option, and Sky Sports screens.

