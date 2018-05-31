Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Norfolk signs: The site where a dead saint’s arm was once an attraction

PUBLISHED: 09:56 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 29 March 2020

DR ANDREW TULLETT

The village sign at Castle Acre commemorates the village's monastic heritage. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett

The village sign at Castle Acre commemorates the village's monastic heritage. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett

Archant

Almost 500 years have passed since Henry VIII dissolution of the monasteries upended England’s religious landscape. DR ANDREW TULLETT explores the story behind one of them, captured on its local village sign.

A trio recreating medieval life at an event at Castl Acre Priory. Picture: June Essex/English HeritageA trio recreating medieval life at an event at Castl Acre Priory. Picture: June Essex/English Heritage

It is not the castle that graces the sign at Castle Acre, but Castle Acre Priory.

A small community of Cluniac monks was given a chapel in the outer bailey of the original fortified site; but this community grew quickly, prompting the movement of monks to the present site of the priory.

The castle had been built by William de Warenne in the 1070s.

William fought for William the Conqueror at the Battle of Hastings and had been granted many estates in recognition of his support: he was later created Earl of Surrey.

The village sign at Castle Acre commemorates the village's monastic heritage. Picture: Dr Andrew TullettThe village sign at Castle Acre commemorates the village's monastic heritage. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett

William de Warenne introduced the Benedictine Order of Cluny to England when he established the Priory of St Pancras at Lewes in Sussex in 1077.

He had been inspired to do this after a pilgrimage to Rome, in which he and his wife Gundred had visited Cluny Priory in France.

William died on June 24, 1088 after sustaining injuries on the battlefield. He is buried, with his wife, at the Priory he founded in Lewes.

William’s son, also called William, began the construction of Castle Acre Priory between 1087 and 1089; but it took many more years for the entire site to be developed.

A plaque attached to the supporting post of the village sign at Castle Acre. Picture: Dr Andrew TullettA plaque attached to the supporting post of the village sign at Castle Acre. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett

The church and cloisters were not completed until after the death of this second Earl of Surrey on 11th May 1138: he too was interred at Lewes Priory.

The building was consecrated sometime between 1146 and 1148 by the Bishop of Norwich, around the time of the death of the third Earl of Surrey - the third William de Warenne - who was killed on 6 January 1148, during the Battle of Mount Cadmus, whilst accompanying King Louis VII of France on the Second Crusade.

The number of monks living at the priory is recorded as having been 32 in 1276 and 26 in 1390. The priory was dedicated to St Mary, St Peter, and St Paul.

In common with many monasteries of the day, Castle Acre Priory boasted several relics, including the arm of St Philip.

Henry VIII, who ordered the dissolution of the monasteries. Castle Acre Priory was surrendered on November 22, 1537. Picture: Artwork by Hans HolbeinHenry VIII, who ordered the dissolution of the monasteries. Castle Acre Priory was surrendered on November 22, 1537. Picture: Artwork by Hans Holbein

This would have been an added attraction for pilgrims visiting the priory as part of their pilgrimage to the shrine at Walsingham.

The document surrendering the priory to King Henry VIII, during the dissolution of the monasteries, was signed by the last prior, Thomas Malling, and 10 other monks, on November 22, 1537.

MORE: Norfolk signs: A ‘potted’ history of a Roman hub

John Howard, the third Duke of Norfolk, held the estate for a time, during which materials from the priory site started to be removed to be used on constructions elsewhere.

Another view of Castle Acre Priory. Picture: Peter KentAnother view of Castle Acre Priory. Picture: Peter Kent

It was sold to Sir Thomas Gresham in 1558. Later, in 1615, it was bought by Sir Edward Coke: it remains in the same family today.

Sir Edward’s great-great-great-grandson, Thomas Coke, was made Earl of Leicester in 1744.

The present owner, also named Thomas Coke, is the 8th Earl of Leicester. The property has been under the care of English Heritage since 1984.

The village sign at Castle Acre shows several buildings at the priory as they would have looked when complete.

The shield of the Earl of Leicester, the current owner of Castle Acre Priory, graces the local village sign. Picture: Dr Andrew TullettThe shield of the Earl of Leicester, the current owner of Castle Acre Priory, graces the local village sign. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett

Below the name of the village, and either side of a member of the Cluniac Order, two shields are on display.

The shield on the right is that of the current owner, the Earl of Leicester.

The shield on the left is copied from one of several that are displayed on the Gatehouse to the Priory.

The sign was made by Harry Carter of Swaffham.

A moody shot of the gatehouse at Castle Acre Priory. Picture: Rebecca McCreeA moody shot of the gatehouse at Castle Acre Priory. Picture: Rebecca McCree

A plaque is attached to the supporting post which reads, ‘To commemorate the Festival of Britain 1951. The Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1953. Refurbished in Honour of Her Golden Jubilee 2002 & Diamond Jubilee 2012’.

-Dr Tullett, from Lakenham, researched just about all of Norfolk’s 500-plus town and village signs as part of his Signs of a Norfolk Summer project. He now gives presentations on the topic, and anyone looking for a speaker can contact him at signsofanorfolksummer@hotmail.com. For more details of that and Norfolk’s other signs, visit the Signs of a Norfolk Summer page on Facebook, or search for “Norfolk on a stick” on www.edp24.co.uk.

This shield, on the village sign at Castle Acre, is copied from one of several that are displayed on the gatehouse to the priory. Picture: Dr Andrew TullettThis shield, on the village sign at Castle Acre, is copied from one of several that are displayed on the gatehouse to the priory. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett

Castle Acre Priory graces the local village sign. Picture: Dr Andrew TullettCastle Acre Priory graces the local village sign. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett

Andrew Tullett has photographed every village sign in Norfolk as part of the Signs of a Norfolk Summer project. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017Andrew Tullett has photographed every village sign in Norfolk as part of the Signs of a Norfolk Summer project. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

This is part of a series about the stories behind Norfolk's town and village signs called 'Norfolk on a Stick'. Image: ANDREW TULLETTThis is part of a series about the stories behind Norfolk's town and village signs called 'Norfolk on a Stick'. Image: ANDREW TULLETT

Castle Acre Priory as it looks today. Photo: Patricia PayneCastle Acre Priory as it looks today. Photo: Patricia Payne

You may also want to watch:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Coronavirus: Four more deaths at Norfolk hospitals as national figure rises by 260

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Homes without electricity for hours as power cut repairs delayed

A power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s letter to the UK in full

Prime minister Boris Johnson is writing to every home in the UK urging people to stay inside. Pic: PA Video/PA Wire

Former tearoom for sale for £600,000 in idyllic wildlife setting

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

Fears that flies which plagued people last year are making a comeback

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott last year. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Homes without electricity for hours as power cut repairs delayed

A power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Fury as food stall for homeless removed ‘due to coronavirus’

Norwich City Council has removed a Haymarket stall used by volunteers to feed the vulnerable Photo: People's Picnic

Coronavirus: Four more deaths at Norfolk hospitals as national figure rises by 260

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Jacob, 7, is comic-book hero who surprised bin collectors

A note left to bin men by residents thanking them for their work during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24