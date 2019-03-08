Search

Stars arrive in King's Lynn for filming of The Souvenir: Part II

PUBLISHED: 17:08 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 03 July 2019

Tilda Swinton arrives for filming at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Archant

Film crews are currently at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn, shooting scenes for upcoming movie the Souvenir II.

Cast members and extras begin arriving on the set of Souvenir II at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Cast members and extras begin arriving on the set of Souvenir II at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Film stars have been in King's Lynn this week for the filming of The Souvenir: Part II.

Parts of the film have been filmed in the town centre, including the town hall and the doorway of a house on Queen Street. Last night cast members and the film crew including Richard Ayoade were in Sedgeford Lane, an alleyway off the High Street in King's Lynn, which was dressed as London's Soho in the mid-80s. An image was shared on social media by Vancouver Quarter manager Alistair Cox.

Ayoade went to college in Ipswich before rising to fame in sitcom The IT Crowd.

Cast members and extras begin arriving on the set of Souvenir II at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Today the actors were at Screen One at the Majestic, on Tower Street. Cast members and extras were brought in by bus, in costume around 2.30pm, including Academy Award-winning actress Tilda Swinton and her daughter Honour Swinton Byrne.

Ms Swinton has most recently starred in Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die and previously starred as the White Witch in the Narnia series. The actress also appeared in cult classic, Vanilla Sky, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Avengers: Endgame.

Producer Luke Schiller said the team chose King's Lynn for a number of great locations, particularly the cinema due to its close resemblance to the Scala cinema in London. Mr Schiller described the cinema scene as one of the characters having "a moment" in the cinema, adding that he did not think the town itself would be shown in the film, as it was "playing London".

Cast members and extras begin arriving on the set of Souvenir II at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Cast members and extras begin arriving on the set of Souvenir II at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mr Schiller said: "It's been great, great working up here, everyone has been very helpful and very supportive. It's great to tap into local talent and it's been wonderful."

Earlier, technicians were seen unloading cameras and equipment from hire vans and wheeling them into the building.

While it has shown thousands of films since it was built in 1929, the art deco Majestic has yet to feature in one.

Cast members and extras begin arriving on the set of Souvenir II at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Cinema manager Tom Cundy said: "It's exciting, it's not disrupting us too much and it's something we haven't done before."

Extras were recruited from the local area at castings at the independent cinema before filming began last month.

No details of the plot have yet been made public, but it is a sequel to the as-yet unreleased Souvenir, which tells the story of a woman who falls in love with her ideal man, only to find he is a heroin addict.

Sedgeford Lane, in King's Lynn, where a scene from The Souvenir II was filmed Picture: Chris BishopSedgeford Lane, in King's Lynn, where a scene from The Souvenir II was filmed Picture: Chris Bishop

The Majestic Cinema, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris BishopThe Majestic Cinema, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

A sign which appears to point the way to the location - The Souvenir Film Location Picture: Chris BishopA sign which appears to point the way to the location - The Souvenir Film Location Picture: Chris Bishop

