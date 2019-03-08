Search

Richard Ayoade spotted filming in King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 10:35 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 03 July 2019

Richard Ayoade, who has been sighted filming in King's Lynn Picture: Channel 4

Richard Ayoade, who has been sighted filming in King's Lynn Picture: Channel 4

Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way

Film star, Richard Ayoade has been spotted filming in King's Lynn.

The actor and director is thought to have been filming for a sequel to upcoming film the Souvenir, with pictures of the set appearing to show it dressed as London's Soho.

While the location is not known, it resembles the rear of town centre shops and alleyways. An image was shared on social media by Vancouver Quarter manager Alistair Cox.

The film will be written and directed by Joanna Hogg and will also star Tilda Swinton, Honour Swinton Byrne and Ariane Labed.

It tells the story of a woman who falls in love with her ideal man, only to find he is a heroin addict.

Ayoade went to college in Ipswich before rising to fame in sitcom The IT Crowd.

He has since starred in Paddington 2, The Lego Movie 2 and Submarine which he wrote and directed. Along with film and television work, Ayoade has directed music videos for many high profile artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian and Radiohead.

