Norfolk family spends six months living the Amish life for Channel 4 show

A Norfolk family has spent six months disconnected from the modern world as they adopted the Amish lifestyle for a new Channel 4 show.

The Simpler Life shows 24 people living alongside an Amish family from Ohio, as they cut themselves off from modern comforts such as electric, gas and technology.

Jerome, Maty, Jamie, Victoria, Harry, Kevin, Jacob, Fran and Joseph from Channel 4's The Simpler Life. - Credit: Christopher Doyle/Channel 4

One of the families who took part in the social experiment was Frankie, 32, who lives in Norfolk with his partner Keely, 32, along with their children Dylan, 10, and Dolcie, eight.

Frankie, a telecoms engineer and surveyor who writes and records rap music in his spare time, said he did the show in order to "show the children there is more to life than the modern bubble they live in".

The family does not trust social media, with Keeley saying she wanted to "get away from the trappings of modern life".

Frankie, 32, and his partner of 15 years Keely, 32, along with their children Dylan, 10, and Dolcie, 8, who live in Norfolk. - Credit: Channel 4

Their son, Dylan, said he considers himself to be "a bit of an old soul" and unlike his friends, is not into gaming but gets involved to keep up, while daughter Dolcie loves her tablet but dreams of being a farmer and "living off the fat of the land".

The family were well-prepared to grow their own food on the farm, after they recently started to keep hens and grow vegetables in their garden.

In episode one, the group was forced to make a trip to the village shop to buy essential food after running out of their own produce.

On the trip, Penny, a former footballer's PA from south London, burst into tears when she found out they would be unable to buy breakfast cereal from the shop, meaning her children would have to live off pasta.

The next episode of The Simpler Life airs at 9.15pm on Tuesday, March 29, on Channel 4.