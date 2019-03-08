Search

Pub launches indulgent Creme Egg fondant dessert

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 14 March 2019

The Creme Egg chocolate fondant plated dessert at The Ship Inn in South Walsham. Photo: Mason Wooltorton

Mason Wooltorton

A Norfolk pub has just introduced a rich and gooey creation that will make Creme Egg fans melt.

The Ship Inn in South Walsham is the latest business to realise the potential to reinvent the humble Cadbury’s Creme Egg as something bigger, better and wackier.

Head chef Mason Wooltorton, 25, said he was inspired by the creative Easter treats he’d seen on Norwich Market, and knew he had to get in on the fun.

The Ship’s twist on the familiar Creme Egg is a plated dessert consisting of a warm chocolate fondant with the egg nestled inside, served with vanilla ice cream and caramelised white chocolate.

Mr Wooltorton said: “I love Creme Eggs and this is a proper dessert. I think people will love it.”

The dish, priced at £7, goes on the menu today after a successful trial.

If well received by diners, The Ship plans to serve it until the end of Creme Egg season.

