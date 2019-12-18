Video

Norfolk pub hosting EU leaving party with British buffet

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham, pictured during the World Cup. Credit: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A Norfolk pub is set to celebrate the UK leaving the European Union by hosting a leaving party on January 31 with British food and music.

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, receiving a Pride of Britain Award this year for his charity work. Picture: Archant Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, receiving a Pride of Britain Award this year for his charity work. Picture: Archant

The event will take place at The Railway Tavern in Dereham on the Brexit deadline day, with the extension agreed in October by EU leaders.

Despite the departure date changing several times in recent months, landlord Paul Sandford believes it will be the real deal this time and has created a Facebook event for his party.

It will begin at 4pm and alongside food there will be live music from 8pm and he is thinking of getting Boris Johnson masks too.

Mr Sandford said: "We have always had one planned from the word go but have obviously had to postpone.

"I think Boris will keep to his word and we will leave on January 31.

"The reaction so far has been really good with our regulars, who were disappointed we had to reschedule the event three or four times, and I think we all need to get behind Brexit.

"We will be having a buffet from the British Isles, traditional music and various other things.

"Brexit is going to be good for me as a lot of ingredients we use are imported from Europe, but after Brexit much more will be homegrown which will create extra jobs."