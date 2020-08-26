Pub to hold summer garden party in aid of injured veterans

A Norfolk pub is holding a summer garden party to raise funds for injured veterans.

The team at The Railway Tavern in Dereham are holding the event to raise money for Walking With The Wounded, a charity supporting injured veterans who have served in the Armed Forces and their families.

The event, sponsored by NES North Norfolk Hot Tubs, will see a raffle and auction with items donated by survival expert Bear Grylls, signed merchandise from welsh professional boxer Joe Calzaghe and local bands Sons of Mark and The Collective taking to the stage.

Landlord at the pub, Paul Sandford, said: “We have a personal connection with the charity, which helped a friend who was injured in Afghanistan.

“We have a cracking day ahead with live music all day and some amazing auction items Bear Grylls has donated.”

The event will take place on August 30 from 2pm until late.