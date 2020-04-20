Norfolk pub to host virtual St George’s Day event
PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 20 April 2020
Archant
A mid Norfolk pub well known for going the extra mile to celebrate anything from rugby to Brexit, is hosting a virtual St George’s Day event.
The Railway Tavern pub on Yaxham Road in Dereham may have closed its doors to the public, but landlord Paul Sandford won’t let that stop him from celebrating with his customers.
This time last year The Tavern - sporting a giant St Goerge’s flag across on its exterior - was full of party-goers, but coronavirus restrictions mean the landlord had to get creative this year.
Mr Sandford has made a Facebook group including colouring outlines and tips on how to make dragons out of toilet rolls in a bid to get the community involved in the celebrations.
He said: “To celebrate our 10th St George’s Day we are having one big red and white party - we can still have fun!
“Let’s get the whole town singing ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ at 8pm following the clap for our carers.”
