Norfolk pub to host virtual St George’s Day event

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern,is hosting a virtual St George's Day event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A mid Norfolk pub well known for going the extra mile to celebrate anything from rugby to Brexit, is hosting a virtual St George’s Day event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern,is hosting a virtual St George's Day event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern,is hosting a virtual St George's Day event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Railway Tavern pub on Yaxham Road in Dereham may have closed its doors to the public, but landlord Paul Sandford won’t let that stop him from celebrating with his customers.

You may also want to watch:

This time last year The Tavern - sporting a giant St Goerge’s flag across on its exterior - was full of party-goers, but coronavirus restrictions mean the landlord had to get creative this year.

Mr Sandford has made a Facebook group including colouring outlines and tips on how to make dragons out of toilet rolls in a bid to get the community involved in the celebrations.

The Railway Tavern in Dereham, owned by Debbie and Paul Sandford, has displayed a large banner supporting the NHS. Picture: Paul Sandford The Railway Tavern in Dereham, owned by Debbie and Paul Sandford, has displayed a large banner supporting the NHS. Picture: Paul Sandford

He said: “To celebrate our 10th St George’s Day we are having one big red and white party - we can still have fun!

“Let’s get the whole town singing ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ at 8pm following the clap for our carers.”