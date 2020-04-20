Search

Advanced search

Norfolk pub to host virtual St George’s Day event

PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 20 April 2020

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern,is hosting a virtual St George's Day event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern,is hosting a virtual St George's Day event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A mid Norfolk pub well known for going the extra mile to celebrate anything from rugby to Brexit, is hosting a virtual St George’s Day event.

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern,is hosting a virtual St George's Day event. Picture: Victoria PertusaPaul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern,is hosting a virtual St George's Day event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Railway Tavern pub on Yaxham Road in Dereham may have closed its doors to the public, but landlord Paul Sandford won’t let that stop him from celebrating with his customers.

You may also want to watch:

This time last year The Tavern - sporting a giant St Goerge’s flag across on its exterior - was full of party-goers, but coronavirus restrictions mean the landlord had to get creative this year.

Mr Sandford has made a Facebook group including colouring outlines and tips on how to make dragons out of toilet rolls in a bid to get the community involved in the celebrations.

The Railway Tavern in Dereham, owned by Debbie and Paul Sandford, has displayed a large banner supporting the NHS. Picture: Paul SandfordThe Railway Tavern in Dereham, owned by Debbie and Paul Sandford, has displayed a large banner supporting the NHS. Picture: Paul Sandford

He said: “To celebrate our 10th St George’s Day we are having one big red and white party - we can still have fun!

“Let’s get the whole town singing ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ at 8pm following the clap for our carers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

11 new Norfolk coronavirus deaths confirmed

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Jobs saved at cycle store earmarked for closure but now taken over by new firm

Cycle Republic is being saved from closure in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police
Drive 24