Closed pub displays massive banner thanking NHS
PUBLISHED: 13:27 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 30 March 2020
A Norfolk pub that closed its doors amid the coronavirus outbreak has displayed a massive banner thanking the NHS and encourage people to stay at home.
The Railway Tavern in Dereham, owned by Debbie and Paul Sandford, closed its doors at 10pm on Tuesday, March 16, following a message from the government.
Even though the pub relies on members of the public, Mr Sandford has displayed a huge banner urging people to stay at home and has also thanked the NHS.
The banner, which reads ‘god bless our NHS. Stay home - stay safe’, is displayed on the front of the pub, close to a slip road onto the A47.
Mr Sandford said: “We were amazed by the selflessness of people in the NHS working at this time.
“The message ‘stay home’ is such an important message, and it is one that people are still ignoring.
“People still aren’t taking this seriously.”