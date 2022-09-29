News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

The Queen's cause of death has been revealed

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:00 PM September 29, 2022
Updated: 3:11 PM September 29, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II watches from the balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards

The Queen died on September 8 - Credit: PA

The Queen's official death certificate has revealed Her Majesty died of old age.

The document, which was released by National Records of Scotland, noted the time of the Queen's death on Thursday, September 8, as 3.10pm.

Old age was the only cause of death listed, with no other contributing factors.

The Queen's children King Charles and the Princess Royal were at the Queen's bedside when she died while other family members raced to Balmoral.

Princess Anne is named as the 'informant' on the document and would have notified the local registrar of her mother’s death.

Paul Lowe, the Registrar General for Scotland, confirmed that the Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on September 16, 2022.

The Queen was laid to rest on September 19, following 70 years of service, after family, friends and the nation said farewell to the late monarch.

The Queen
United Kingdom

Don't Miss

A dad-of-one found three pieces of amber on Pakefield Beach

Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The Range is set to open a new store in Neatmarket Retail Park, off Hall Road, in Norwich.

The Range announces opening date of second city store

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fishers of Hunstanton manager Pedro Ribeiro with Warwick Davis

Food and Drink

Harry Potter actor visits award-winning Norfolk fish and chip shop

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon