'You can't have your cake and eat it': Royal fans give verdicts on Prince Harry and Meghan saga

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Well-wishers turned up in their hundreds this morning as the Queen attended a church service ahead of tomorrow's talks with Prince Harry and Meghan over their future relationship with the royal family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police search well-wishers as they arrive to watch Queen Elizabeth II attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Police search well-wishers as they arrive to watch Queen Elizabeth II attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Queen arrived at St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham Estate at around 11am to cheers and applause from the crowds of people who lined the roadside to catch a glimpse of her.

She was wearing a beige coat and hat as she stepped out of her limousine and accompanied into church by her grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, who live in Canada where Meghan is currently staying.

Many of the royal fans in attendance had mixed opinions on the Sussexs decision to step back from the royal frontline.

Alex Wiseman, who had travelled from Norwich to see Her Majesty, and has been coming to the estate for eight years, said he understood their decision but was unhappy with the way the couple broke the news to the Queen.

Police search well-wishers as they arrive to watch Queen Elizabeth II attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Police search well-wishers as they arrive to watch Queen Elizabeth II attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

He said: "I love the Queen, love the royals, and love the fact that they choose to come to Norfolk every year.

"I respect the decision that they've made but they should of put it to the Queen first at the end of the day while all of the houses can talk there is only one main house and that is of the Queen."

His friend Justine Weeks, who joins him on his regular trips added: "It was Meghan running off to Canada which disappointed me the most."

Keen royal fans Madeline Norris and Deanne Glasscock said they didn't hold the decision against the couple, with Ms Norris adding that she hoped Prince Harry would remember the words of his mother.

Peter Phillips leads guests to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk to attend a Sunday morning church service. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Peter Phillips leads guests to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk to attend a Sunday morning church service. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Ms Norris said: "I wish them all the best, I just hope Harry always remembers what his mother told him, to make sure he has space for himself and to stay close to his brother.

You may also want to watch:

"She used to take him out to help feed homeless people to make sure that he knew he was in a privileged position and I just hope he remembers that when he goes his own way. I think if he changes his mind the British public will welcome him back with open arms, they've always loved him as he's such a down to earth royal."

Ms Glasscock added: "I do feel a bit sorry for Harry, I think he's really shown his venerable side, but then again is it all a cover up for what's happening with Prince Andrew, you never know."

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Jean Acton, 70, from Fakenham, said of Harry and Meghan: "I think they should give any monies back. You can't have your cake and eat it.

"I just think they've done the dirty on the Queen."

Speaking about the Queen, she said: "I feel desperately sorry for her. It must be horrible. For any parent. Let alone if you're a royal or not."

Ms Acton's daughter Abbe Jelley, 47, said Meghan has to do what she thinks is right for her family.

"I just think if that's the decision she's made and wants to live her life that way then fair play.

"They have said they want to be independent so they shouldn't then be able to expect us as a country to pay for their security.

"I understand why people are unhappy about what's happened. I think she's getting a lot of nasty comments from the press and some of it I think is getting a bit personal, unkind really. So, I do feel sorry for her in that respect."

She added: "I think the Queen's heart must be really broken."

The 45 minute service was played over a pa system to onlookers as they waited patiently for the Queen to leave.