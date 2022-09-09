In pictures: The Queen's visits to Norfolk through the years

Published:
6:54 AM September 9, 2022
The Queen visited Norfolk many times over the years and spent a large proportion of her life at Sandringham.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 surrounded by her family at her home in Balmoral on Thursday.
Here we take a look through our archives at some of her visits to schools, events, factories and more across Norfolk.
The Queen in King's Lynn in February 1953
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen visiting hospital patients at the QEH in King's Lynn in 1993
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen and Queen Mother leave Flitcham church through a small crowd of well-wishers in 1999
- Credit: Archant Library
Photos of the Queen visiting Flitcham Primary School in 2009
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arriving by train at King's Lynn Station, ready for their Christmas break at Sandringham in 2012
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen during a visit to RAF Coltishall in 2005
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen during her walkabout at Thetford in 1993
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen pictured at Sporle races in 1955
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen at The Royal Norfolk Show in Norwich in 1986
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen at the Royal Norfolk Show in 1986
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen and members of the Royal Family prepare to brave the elements after the Christmas morning service at Sandringham, December 1990. Picture: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen meets her guests at Sandringham garden party.
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day in 2009
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen chats to wellwishers outside West Newton church in 2000
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen inspects the Guard of Honour at RAF Marham.
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen at RAF Marham in 2010
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen officially opened The Forum in Norwich in 2002
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen in Norwich
- Credit: Archant Library
The Queen visiting the UEA in 1994
- Credit: Archant Library