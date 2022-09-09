In pictures: The Queen's visits to Norfolk through the years

Gallery

The Queen arrives at RAF Marham and is welcomed by local school children in 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visited Norfolk many times over the years and spent a large proportion of her life at Sandringham.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 surrounded by her family at her home in Balmoral on Thursday.

Here we take a look through our archives at some of her visits to schools, events, factories and more across Norfolk.

The Queen in King's Lynn in February 1953 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visiting hospital patients at the QEH in King's Lynn in 1993 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen and Queen Mother leave Flitcham church through a small crowd of well-wishers in 1999 - Credit: Archant Library

Photos of the Queen visiting Flitcham Primary School in 2009 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arriving by train at King's Lynn Station, ready for their Christmas break at Sandringham in 2012 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen during a visit to RAF Coltishall in 2005 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen during her walkabout at Thetford in 1993 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen pictured at Sporle races in 1955 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen at The Royal Norfolk Show in Norwich in 1986 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen at the Royal Norfolk Show in 1986 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen and members of the Royal Family prepare to brave the elements after the Christmas morning service at Sandringham, December 1990. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen meets her guests at Sandringham garden party. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day in 2009 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen chats to wellwishers outside West Newton church in 2000 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen inspects the Guard of Honour at RAF Marham. words Peter Williamson. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen at RAF Marham in 2010 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen officially opened The Forum in Norwich in 2002 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen in Norwich - Credit: Archant Library