News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

In pictures: The Queen's visits to Norfolk through the years

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:54 AM September 9, 2022
The Queen arrives at RAF Marham and is welcomed by local school children. Date 24 Jan 1996

The Queen arrives at RAF Marham and is welcomed by local school children in 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visited Norfolk many times over the years and spent a large proportion of her life at Sandringham.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 surrounded by her family at her home in Balmoral on Thursday.

Here we take a look through our archives at some of her visits to schools, events, factories and more across Norfolk.

ROYAL FAMILYQUEEN ELIZABETH AT FLOODSGAYWOOD PARK KINGS LYNNDATED 8TH FEBRUARY 1953PL

The Queen in King's Lynn in February 1953 - Credit: Archant Library

queen

The Queen visiting hospital patients at the QEH in King's Lynn in 1993 - Credit: Archant Library

01/24/99. 2of2. Faces in the crowd. The Queen and Queen Mother leave Flitcham church through a small

The Queen and Queen Mother leave Flitcham church through a small crowd of well-wishers in 1999 - Credit: Archant Library

CAPTION; Photos of the Queen visitng Flitcham Primary School, to see their new computer suite. Picv

Photos of the Queen visiting Flitcham Primary School in 2009 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrives by train at King's Lynn Station, ready for their Christm

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arriving by train at King's Lynn Station, ready for their Christmas break at Sandringham in 2012 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visits RAF Coltishall as the base celebrates it's 65th year.Photo: Simon FinlayCopy: E

The Queen during a visit to RAF Coltishall in 2005 - Credit: Archant Library

ROYAL FAMILY / QUEEN ELIZABETH THE QUEEN DURING HER WALKABOUT AT THETFORD DATE: MAY 20, 1993.

The Queen during her walkabout at Thetford in 1993 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen has had a lifelong affection for West Norfolk. Here, more as a private resident than as m

The Queen pictured at Sporle races in 1955 - Credit: Archant Library

ROYAL NORFOLK SHOW; QUEEN ELIZABETH AND DUKE OF EDINBURGH PROCESSION; NO DATE; PRINT C0502

The Queen at The Royal Norfolk Show in Norwich in 1986 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen at the Royal Norfolk Show - rns - Norwich pic taken 25th june 1986 ce15804-3a

The Queen at the Royal Norfolk Show in 1986 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen and members of the Royal Family prepare to brave the elements after the Christmas morning

The Queen and members of the Royal Family prepare to brave the elements after the Christmas morning service at Sandringham, December 1990. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen meets her guests at Sandringham garden party.words Pete Walsh. edp 19/7/02

The Queen meets her guests at Sandringham garden party. - Credit: Archant Library

CAPTION; Photos of the Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day 2009. Pic shows the Queen leaving chur

The Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day in 2009 - Credit: Archant Library

02/06/00 pic 3 of 5 . Laden with flowers the Queen chats to wellwishers outside West Newton church

The Queen chats to wellwishers outside West Newton church in 2000 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen inspects the Guard of Honour at RAF Marham.words Peter Williamson.

The Queen inspects the Guard of Honour at RAF Marham. words Peter Williamson. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visited RAF Marham to present the new Sovereign's Colour to 501 Squadron Royal Auxiliary A

The Queen at RAF Marham in 2010 - Credit: Archant Library

THE QUEEN LEAVES THE FORUM TODAY

The Queen officially opened The Forum in Norwich in 2002 - Credit: Archant Library

THE QUEEN OPENS THE FORUM

The Queen in Norwich - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visiting the UEA, Norwich pic taken 25th may 1994 c12923

The Queen visiting the UEA in 1994 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The A47 near Longwater and Easton which has been closed after an accident

Norfolk Live News

Pedestrian in his 20s dies in crash involving lorry on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Days Out Guide

New car boot sale launching at Norfolk country park this September

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Office worker

How to manage someone who is 'quiet quitting'

Derin Clark

person
The Met Office has warned stormy weather could be headed to the region. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Tornado experts issue warning of severe thunderstorms over region

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon