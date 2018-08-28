Gallery

The Queen joined by Sir Jackie Stewart for Sandringham Sunday service

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church, near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 27, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Queen was joined by guests including former Formula One racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart for today’s Sunday service at Sandringham.

The 92-year-old monarch arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church, next to her home on the Sandringham estate, in a chauffeured Bentley but she was not joined by her husband, Prince Philip.

Resplendent in a striking aqua blue coat and blue and aqua hat the monarch was joined at the church by her daughter, Princess Anne, who arrived on foot alongside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

The party that strolled to the Sunday service from Sandringham house also included Sir Jackie Stewart who is believed to be a guest of the Queen for a shooting party this weekend.

Crowds of well wishers passed though security checks to see the party arrive at church with people being warned that photographer was not permitted this weekend.

Princess Anne and other guests spoke briefly to crowds as they arrived. The Queen was again driven as she left the church following the service at noon.

Royal party has been pictured shooting on the Sandringham estate this weekend. Sir Jackie Stewart was also spotted and is well known keen marksmen.

Before becoming an iconic racing driver, the 79-year-old was a member of the Scottish clay pigeon shooting team that won international prizes.

The former F1 driver, who won three World Drivers’ Championships between 1965 and 1973, is no stranger to the Royal family. Princess Anne wrote the foreword for his biography and his wife Helen, who is now battling dementia, is godmother to Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter.

The Duke of Edinburgh was not seen attending church. Prince Philip, 97, escaped injury on January 17 when the Land Rover Freelander he was driving was in a crash with another vehicle when he pulled out of a driveway on the Sandringham estate on to the A149 at Babingley. Today it was revealed he had written to a mother-of-two injured in his car crash saying he is “deeply sorry” and wished her a “speedy recovery”.

The Queen is expected to return to Buckingham Palace early in February. She will mark the 67th anniversary of her accession to the throne on February 6, normally done privately on her Norfolk estate.

