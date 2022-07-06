The Queen takes short break in Norfolk

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after a short break in Norfolk.

The 96-year-old monarch flew back to her Berkshire residence on Wednesday after spending five days privately on her Sandringham Estate.

During the visit, the Queen is understood to have visited horses at her Royal Stud, where she rears her racing thoroughbreds.

The entrance to Wood Farm, Wolferton.

She has been staying at Wood Farm, at Wolferton, a remote cottage on the edge of the Wash, which was where her late husband Prince Philip spent his final years after retiring from public life, before he passed away at the age of in 99 in April, 2021.

The Queen's visit to Norfolk followed a trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week when the head of state made an increasingly rare run of official public appearances, including attending the historic Ceremony of the Keys in Edinburgh.

Next Tuesday, the Queen is hoping to present the George Cross to the NHS during a special audience at Windsor.

A view across the fields at Wolferton, on the Sandringham Estate near King's Lynn.

Accompanied by the Prince of Wales, she will welcome the chief executives of the National Health Services of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and a frontline worker from each of the home nations on July 12.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen, who has ongoing mobility problems, is planning to attend the audience, but a final decision will be made on the day.

The monarch awarded the NHS the prestigious bravery award a year ago for its "courage, compassion and dedication" during the pandemic and throughout the 70-plus years since its foundation.

In a few weeks' time, she will be expected to return to Scotland for her annual holiday at Balmoral Castle in the Highlands.

The Queen has been staying at Wood Farm Cottage, at Wolferton on the Sandringham Estate

The royal family traditionally retreat to the Queen's private estate during the summer months, where they make the most of the countryside, enjoy barbecues and spend their time riding, fishing or walking.

The Queen took a short break at Balmoral at the end of May, ahead of the Jubilee celebrations.