PICTURES: Crowds line London streets for final farewell to Queen

The crowd near Horse Guards in London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

Thousands of people from across the country are lining the streets of London to pay final respects to the Queen.

The Royal Family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.

Police officers walk down The Mall, central London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II state funeral - Credit: PA

Members of the public line the route in Windsor ahead of the procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on its journey from the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

Along the Mall, lines have already lined the route along the barriers ahead of the procession.

Near the Queen Victoria memorial, people have draped Union flags over the barrier.

Police officers are stationed at points at the barriers all around the memorial while security staff are manning crossing points.

The Mall in central London ahead of the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

Members of the public gather before the Ceremonial Procession for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

Crowds gather on The Mall ahead of ahead of the procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on its journey from the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey - Credit: Chris Bishop

At 8.20am, security allowed members of the public through the barriers on the anti-clockwise section of the memorial before the planned shut down of the Mall at 9am.

People were seen rushing to get a spot on the barriers, some carrying camping chairs, with the majority dressed in black.

There are pictures of the Queen and tributes in the windows of the shops on Bond Street.

Cabbie Gareth said he would be knocking off early because of road closures.

“Most of them are going to be closed down,” he said. “There’s a ring of steel around Buckingham Palace, the Mall - I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The crowd in London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

Crowds gather on outside Buckingham Palace ahead of ahead of the procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on its journey from the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey - Credit: Chris Bishop

Royal Guards walk the streets ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

Gareth said he had spent most of the week carrying people who had come to London to pay their respects to the Queen

“It’s been all week, all hours of the day, all ages,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.

“I took one American couple who’d flown all the way over to pay their respects.

“It’s history, it’s history in the making.”

A view of the procession ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace ahead of ahead of the procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on its journey from the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Queen’s coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral at 11am.

Before the service, conducted by the Very Rev David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, the tenor bell will be tolled every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the Queen’s life.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, members of European royal families and key figures from public life will gather at the abbey.

The service follows the Queen’s lying in state period at Westminster Hall, which ended at 6.30am.

Chrissy Heerey, who was the last member of the public to leave the Hall, said: “It’s one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here.”

All public viewing areas for the funeral procession in the capital were full by just after 9am.

Members of the public line the streets ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London - Credit: PA

Crowds entering Green Park heading towards The Mall - Credit: Chris Bishop

The crowds lining Constitution Hill erupted into cheers as the Prince of Wales rode past in the direction of Buckingham Palace.

William was dressed in blue military garb and appeared solemn as the convoy of vehicles drove past hordes of mourners.

Marion King, and her sister Carol Argent set up camp on Saturday night. Ms King said: “We’ve been here since Saturday evening at 9pm to find the spot and for the atmosphere.

“We’ve been doing this since the age of 10. I used to be a girl guide. We brought a gas stove, tea, coffee and three bottles of wine which have already run out.

“But there’s a Tesco over the road so we’ll go there soon!”

“We’ve met loads of nice people: Kiwis, South Africans and Canadians. We have all made a WhatsApp group and will meet again for the coronation. First our group was just from the UK, now we have the whole commonwealth around us.”

Members of the military walk through Whitehall ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

Shrine to the Queen beside a quiet corner on the lake in Green Park, opposite Buckingham Palace - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hermione Lovel was near to Westminster Abbey with her husband, both having travelled from Newcastle upon Tyne.

The pair happened to be in London “by chance”, she said, as they were due to attend a long-planned memorial service of a close friend.

Mrs Lovel said coming here was about “respect for the Queen and to say goodbye”.

“She’s been on the throne since I was five. I was very excited at the time of the coronation, I didn’t come to London, I was watching on a very small television, I remember it very clearly.

“She’s been a great constant support, I think, to the whole nation and indeed to the Commonwealth and the world.”

People stand along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive in Windsor - Credit: PA

People stand along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive in Windsor - Credit: PA



