‘Immense sadness’ - Bishop tribute amid cathedral and churches condolences
- Credit: Diocese of Norwich
The Bishop of Norwich has said the Queen was held in special esteem in Norfolk and “reigned out of a deep sense of God’s calling upon her life”.
Reacting on behalf of the Diocese of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher said her death “brings immense sadness to our nation and particularly to this Diocese of Norwich for which she always had great affection”.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the King and the whole of the Royal Family,” he said.
Norwich Cathedral and many churches across the diocese are offering spaces for people of all faiths to pay their respects and reflect on the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.
Preparations are also under way for a special memorial service to be held at Norwich Cathedral, which will also be live streamed.
Bishop Graham said: “Her Majesty has served our nation and Commonwealth with distinction and devotion.
“As Supreme Governor of the Church of England she has spoken movingly about her own faith, and it is clear that she reigned out of a deep sense of God’s calling upon her life, a life of anointed service.”
Most Read
- 1 Police called to fight on A140
- 2 Car crashes into house in Dereham
- 3 How to manage someone who is 'quiet quitting'
- 4 Couple win 14 year legal row costing £1m
- 5 Police hunt wanted man and woman across Norfolk
- 6 Road flooded and unpassable after heavy overnight downpours
- 7 Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid fears for the Queen's health
- 8 What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained
- 9 When and where thunderstorms will hit Norfolk today
- 10 'Absolute nightmare': Parents' anguish over missing son last seen at N&N
He said her long links and regular visits to “her beloved Sandringham” meant that she has been held in fondness in Norfolk.
“I have very fond memories of being her guest at Sandringham and experiencing her kindness,” he said.
“Many will want to join in prayers and acts of thanksgiving, and churches will be kept open across the Diocese for people to visit, for prayer, for times of reflection and thanksgiving, and to sign the books of condolence that will be made available.”
Norwich Cathedral is open for people of all faiths to pay their respects, to sign books of condolences, to lay flowers, light candles and to attend worship until 10pm tonight (September 8).
From Friday, it will be open from 7am to 8pm daily. Flowers without plastic wrapping can be laid outside the entrance to the Cathedral’s Hostry in the Upper Close. Books of Condolence will be open for people to sign in the Cathedral’s Nave.
The Acting Dean of Norwich, the Revd Dr Peter Doll, said: “On this sad day for our nation we at Norwich Cathedral join the rest of the people of this diocese in expressing our affection and gratitude as we mourn the death of our Sovereign.
“Her Majesty the Queen has not only served this nation and the whole Commonwealth with distinction throughout her long reign, but she has also been a particular inspiration to people of faith through her personal commitment to God and to the service of her people.
“Through seven decades the Queen has lived during a period of enormous change, and together with her family has provided a sense of security, continuity and unity within our nation.”
Parish churches across the Diocese will make Proclamations with the public encouraged to attend with details on the relevant church websites.
Books of condolence will be opened at Diocesan House and at churches and schools across the Diocese.