‘A relentless energy’ - The Prodigy fans share memories of Keith Flint performing in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:35 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 05 March 2019

Keith Flint Credit: Getty Images

Keith Flint Credit: Getty Images

The Prodigy fans have shared memories of the band playing at venues across Norfolk following the death of frontman Keith Flint.

The 49-year-old was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex on Monday morning and the band released a statement confirming his death and said he was a “true pioneer, innovator and legend”.

Fans living in Norfolk have paid tribute to the star, who sang lead vocals on the band’s number one singles Firestarter and Breathe, and reminisced about the electronic group’s gigs in the county.

The band were first formed in Braintree in Essex in 1990 and in their rise to the top they played at the UEA LCR, Waterfront in Norwich and Tiffany’s Ballroom in Great Yarmouth.

Lawrence Yallop tweeted: “Keith Flint will be sadly missed by all of us Prodigy fans,

“I saw them live at the UEA in Norwich in 1995 - Music for the Jilted Generation tour, one of the best gigs I’ve ever seen.

“Keith even did some crowd surfing getting close to his fans.”

UEA Gig history also shared a photo of their listings from 1994 which showed a sold out gig.

Andy Limb tweeted: “Saw the Prodigy at Norwich in 1992. A relentless energy that you never thought would end.”

Joe Burton tweeted: “I saw the Prodigy in 1994 when I was 14 at the UEA in Norwich, no more than a couple of hundred people.

“I saw them again at T in The Park when I was 18 with 10s of thousands of people.

“Blew my mind, taught me to grab life by the reigns jump on and enjoy!”

