The Pope's ambassador to Great Britain visits Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:39 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 23 May 2019

Papal Nuncio Archbishop Edward Adams and Bishop Alan Hopes with SVP and Caritas members in Sheringham. Picture: Keith Morris

Archant

The Pope's personal representative in Great Britain has completed a four-day tour of East Anglia after being invited to the county by the Bishop of East Anglia Rt Rev Alan Hopes.

Papal Nuncio Archbishop Edward Adams and Bishop Alan Hopes with parishioners at St John’s Cathedral in Norwich. Picture: Keith MorrisPapal Nuncio Archbishop Edward Adams and Bishop Alan Hopes with parishioners at St John’s Cathedral in Norwich. Picture: Keith Morris

The Papal Nuncio, His Excellency Archbishop Edward Joseph Adams, started his tour of the region with a visit to Norwich, where he attended the Jewish Synagogue in Earlham Road, followed by mass at St John The Baptist Cathedral before meeting parishioners for a cup of coffee.

He then went on to visit Norwich Cathedral, where he was shown around by the Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges.

On the second day of his tour, Archbishop Adams headed to St John Fisher Catholic High School in Peterborough where he met local faith leaders whom he told: "Pope Francis is very much interested in what you do and in this type of inter faith dialogue.

"He encourages every effort between people of different faiths for positive relations and constructive inter-action.

"So I am happy to be here and offer you the best wishes of Pope Francis and to commend you for working together and bringing people closer to God."

Then, returning to Norfolk on Tuesday, the Archbishop visited Walsingham where he celebrated mass in the Slipper Chapel, becoming the first Papal Nuncio to do so for 20 years.

From Walsingham, the Archbishop then headed east to Sheringham where he performed a blessing on a house which has recently been bought by the St Vincent de Paul Society with the aim of providing shelter to up to 10 homeless people.

He visited the Carmelite Monastery in Quidenham where the Archbishop joined the sisters for Vespers.

The ambassador to the Pope completed his tour of East Anglia in Cambridge on Wednesday, where, while visiting the St Philip Howard church in the city he met members of the local catholic Syro Malabar and Philippino communities.

Reflecting on his visit to East Anglia, Archbishop Adams said: "I want to thank Bishop Alan for giving me the opportunity to come to the diocese and see the reality of the church and the people and to be able give the Pope an idea of the life of the Christian community in this part of the world."

