County's only eco-friendly motel gets national recognition

A look inside the Sunday Times' award-winning Pig Shed Motel. Picture: Keiron Tovell Keiron Tovell

The county's only eco-friendly motel has been nationally recognised after appearing in the Daily Mail.

The publication's hotel inspector - dubbed "An Inspector Calls" - recently paid a visit to the Pig Shed Motel, which is based on the A1065 Swaffham to Fakenham road behind the George and Dragon pub in Newton, near Castle Acre.

Although initially "fearing the worst", the reviewer had high praise for the accommodation after immediately falling in love with his room which was twice the size he expected.

His only disappointment was that the George and Dragon, which is run separately, did not serve breakfast.

The Pig Shed Motel boasts 10 rooms inside two single-storey, shed-style buildings. Hot water is supplied by solar power and rainwater provides water for the toilets.

The Daily Mail's 'inspector' is on an undercover mission to personally test the cream of the UK's accommodation.