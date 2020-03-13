Search

Advanced search

City pet shop to go under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 14:02 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 13 March 2020

The Pet Stop, Dereham Road, Norwich, which is to go under the hammer. Picture: Google

The Pet Stop, Dereham Road, Norwich, which is to go under the hammer. Picture: Google

Google

A pet shop on the edge of Norwich is set to be placed under the hammer next month.

The Pet Stop, on Dereham Road, along with the one bedroom flat above it, has been listed as a lot in Auction House East Anglia's next auction, in a month's time.

You may also want to watch:

The shop, which specialises in pet foods and supplies, is listed with a guide price of between £150,000 and £170,000, with the advertisement indicating that the shop will be 'sold with vacant possession'. This means the shop will be vacated ahead of new owners taking on the property.

The advertisement reads: 'The building offers a great opportunity to acquire a potential investment property or for owner occupation.'

A spokesman for The Pet Stop declined to comment on the sale and would not confirm when the shop will close and if will be locating to a new premises or not.

The auction will be held on Wednesday, April 15 at Dunston Hall.

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Flights from Norwich Airport cancelled due to coronavirus

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

Palace were due to play at The Adrian Flux Waterfront on Friday. Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

It’s ON! King’s Lynn Town fixtures get the go-ahead

The Walks - home of the Linnets Picture: Chris Lakey
Drive 24