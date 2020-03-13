City pet shop to go under the hammer

A pet shop on the edge of Norwich is set to be placed under the hammer next month.

The Pet Stop, on Dereham Road, along with the one bedroom flat above it, has been listed as a lot in Auction House East Anglia's next auction, in a month's time.

The shop, which specialises in pet foods and supplies, is listed with a guide price of between £150,000 and £170,000, with the advertisement indicating that the shop will be 'sold with vacant possession'. This means the shop will be vacated ahead of new owners taking on the property.

The advertisement reads: 'The building offers a great opportunity to acquire a potential investment property or for owner occupation.'

A spokesman for The Pet Stop declined to comment on the sale and would not confirm when the shop will close and if will be locating to a new premises or not.

The auction will be held on Wednesday, April 15 at Dunston Hall.