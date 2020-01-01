Video

Film shot in region's historic dock in cinemas this week

The filming of David Copperfield is taking place at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A film shot in one of the region's historic dockyards is set for cinemas this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The filming of David Copperfield is taking place at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt The filming of David Copperfield is taking place at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Personal History of David Copperfield, which was filmed in King's Lynn's Purfleet area in July 2018, will hit cinemas on January 24, 2019.

Many Lynn residents will feature in the film as extras, dressed as Victorian merchants and dockside traders during scenes set at the dock.

You may also want to watch:

The normally quiet waters beneath the Custom House were filled with up to 10 boats, including the recently-restored Baden Powell, while horses hauled carts around the waterfront restoring the area to its former glory.

The filming of David Copperfield is taking place at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt The filming of David Copperfield is taking place at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The film, which is an adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel, stars Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi and was directed by Alan Partridge director Armando Iannucci.

The historic quarter of King's Lynn proved a backdrop for the 1985 film Revolution which starred Al Pacino and Donald Sutherland. It was one of the biggest box office failures of all time.