New venture opens at town’s Grade II listed landmark

The Partea Hut tearoom is now trading from Dereham Windmill’s community hall and coffee shop, off Greenfields Road. Pictured is Alison Webb, owners Tes and Donna, and Brian Webb. Picture: DEREHAM WINDMILL Archant

Visitors to a popular mid-Norfolk landmark will soon be able to enjoy cake there every day of the week.

It comes following the relocation of The Partea Hut tearoom, which recently began trading from Dereham Windmill’s community hall and coffee shop, off Greenfields Road.

The idea came about after the chairman of the trustees, Brian Webb, and his wife Alison, who is head of fundraising, visited the former location of the tearoom and discovered the owners were looking for a new home to run their business from.

Mr Webb said: “This arrangement is working particularly well as it will make even more visitors aware of Dereham Windmill and increase numbers to the windmill when it reopens to the public in March.

“It also provides a community asset for people to meet and relax, which is important in our busy life.

“As well as learning about the history of the windmill and its journey to its current glory, there is a different exhibition display inside the windmill each month.”

The Partea Hut tearoom is currently open on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. From Monday, March 18, the tearoom will then be open Monday to Friday, during the same opening times, then at the weekend it will be the turn of the Windmill’s coffee shop to open on a Saturday and Sunday, also between 10am and 4pm.

The windmill’s volunteers will reopen the coffee shop on Saturday, March 23, in aid of the charity. The Grade II listed windmill will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Mr Webb added: “This a win-win situation for the community and they are already loving the new setting and working together with the Dereham Windmill trustees to raise its profile.

“Alison and I are delighted that this arrangement is in place before we leave the charity at the end of February.”

The couple recently announced their departure from the Trustees of Dereham Windmill.