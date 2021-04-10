News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The Original Factory Shop set to open in North Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 9:30 AM April 10, 2021   
The Original Factory Shop in Diss, among the Norfolk stores which will have a 'Golden Hour' for elde

The Original Factory Shop, is advertising jobs for a new store in Cromer, this picture shows the Diss store.

A new discount department store could be opening in North Norfolk.

The Original Factory Store is currently advertising six jobs in Cromer including several part-time sales roles, a supervisor and assistant manager for a new store.

When asked where the new shop would be and when it would be opening, a spokesperson for The Original Factory Shop, said: "As a community focussed business, we are always looking for new stores in new locations. Cromer is an area that we are interested in, however, there is nothing to confirm as of yet.”

The brand currently has a number of stores in Norfolk including in Snettisham, Fakenham, Stalham, Dereham, Wymondham, Watton and Diss.

