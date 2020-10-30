Figures show big rise in Covid patients in Norfolk’s hospitals

Norfolk’s hospitals have seen an increase in coronavirus patients over the last month, new figures have revealed.

The Public Health England (PHE) figures show the number of patients admitted to hospital known to have Covid-19, plus those diagnosed in hospital with the virus up until October 25.

Cases are sporadic throughout August and September at all three hospital trusts, with cases starting to increase throughout October.

The latest hospital figures are to October 27 and show 73 people were in hospital across the three trusts with coronavirus on that date.

On Thursday October 29 Dr Louise Smith, director of public health, said the figure was up to 89. It was 49 on the previous Thursday.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has seen the highest rise in Covid admissions and bed occupations by Covid patients.

As of October 27, 34 Covid patients were being treated, in comparison to 12 on October 20.

Between the period of October 21 and October 27, seven mechanical ventilator beds were in use at the JPUH.

The PHE figures show the hospital has been treating at least one Covid patient daily since September 25.

At the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital there were 14 beds occupied by Covid patients on October 20, which rose to 20 on October 27.

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, there are 20 patients with confirmed Covid.

In papers to the board of trustees, Denise Smith, chief operating officer, said up to October 27 the hospital had treated 490 patients with a positive Covid-19 test result.

Of those 304 have recovered and been discharged, with eight patients in hospital recovering following the virus.

Dr Smith said fewer people were being admitted to intensive care than during the first wave of the virus.

The health boss admitted the increase was “a concern” and represented a potential danger to older people.

Dr Smith said: “Rising numbers in the over-60s are more closely associated with increased numbers of people being admitted to hospital.”