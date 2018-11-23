Search

Can your business be a drop-off point for Break this Christmas?

23 November, 2018 - 09:28
Customer services assistant Victoria Nicholls with some of the art materials heading for Break. Picture: The Nottingham, Fakenham

Archant

A building society in Fakenham has become a drop-off point for the children’s charity, Break’s Christmas Arts and Crafts Appeal 2018.

The Nottingham’s branch on Bridge Street clubbed together to kick-start the collection in the form of two giant art sets - which in turn will be used by youngsters supported by Break to make decorations and cards for their families.

Assistant branch manager Claire Brown said: “At The Nottingham we absolutely support Break’s view that every child and young person deserves a home where they feel safe and loved. It very much fits with our ethos of everyone having a roof over their head.

“We hope that by taking a lead role in supporting this fantastic initiative we can help persuade other local businesses to be drop-off points too.”

Break offers a wide range of services including the provision of homes for looked-after children.

