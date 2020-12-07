Dereham high street favourite makes toy donation

Published: 3:37 PM December 7, 2020

A fixture of Dereham's high street has donated £100 worth of toys to vulnerable children ahead of Christmas.

When The Nottingham building society made charitable funds available and asked its branches to nominate projects, the team in Dereham decided to support the Salvation Army’s festive toy appeal.

Branch staff bought items from Dereham’s toy shops to give to some of the most vulnerable young people in the area in time for Christmas.

Customer services assistant Ellie Jackson said: “We’re really happy to be able to donate to the Salvation Army to help raise the Christmas spirits of local children who need it the most.

“As a branch team we are also really proud to work for an organisation that continues, even at a time when everyone is facing extra challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to play a key role in supporting those who are most at need or vulnerable.”

Staff at the building society branch have also donated toys on behalf of themselves and their families to add to those the Salvation Army has already collected via its Toys and Tins appeal.