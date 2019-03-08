Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Project allows Norwich prisoners to read to their children

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 21 March 2019

Dads in prison can still share a book with their children. A child listens to a recorded story while following the it in a picture book. Picture posed by models

Dads in prison can still share a book with their children. A child listens to a recorded story while following the it in a picture book. Picture posed by models

supplied

The Spurgeons Children’s Charity wins an award for its work with prisoners in Norfolk.

Mousehold Heath feature. Brittania Cafe and HMP Norwich (Prison). Picture: ANTONY KELLYMousehold Heath feature. Brittania Cafe and HMP Norwich (Prison). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“I miss my Daddy. When I feel lonely, I listen to my cd and hearing his voice makes me feel better.”

Even children with dads in prison can share a bedtime story with them, thanks to a Norwich project which has just won an award.

Prisoners are recorded reading stories for their children, which are then given to each child, along with a copy of the book.

Over the past four years staff and volunteers from Spurgeons Children’s Charity have made more than 300 recordings with dads at Norwich Prison.

One of the Norwich dads taking part has two daughters, one aged five and the other a baby of just seven months. The five-year-old treasures a recording of her dad reading The Gruffalo’s Child, by Julia Donaldson. “It makes her very happy, listening to his storybook. She often talks back to him when it’s playing, telling him she loves and misses him,” said her mum. “I think it’s a great comfort to her and helps her to still feel close to him. He regularly used to read to her at betimes so it’s really good that she can still listen to him whenever she wants.”

Every recording has music and sound effects added by another charity, StoryBook Dads – which has highlighted the achievement of the people working on the Norwich project.

Sharon Berry of Storybook Dads said: “It can be quite difficult to run this scheme in prisons because of security and regime restrictions and each establishment may have its own set of challenges. Yet HMP Norwich has been able to successfully deliver Storybook Dads for many years and that means a lot of children’s lives have been made happier because of it.”

One of the prisoners who has taken part said: “Making a recording is very important to me because it means I can still have some connection with my children while I am serving a prison sentence. I used to read to them all the time. I can still sort of be there for the children.”

Diane Sparkes of Spurgeons said the project shows a different, more caring side of many of the men. “Seeing a dad come to life reading something like You and Me Little Bear, then get quite emotional over it has been a real eye opener for me,” she said.

StoryBook Dads works in around 100 prisons, including Norwich, Wayland near Watton, and Bure near Coltishall, helping more than 5,000 prisoners read bedtime stories to their children every year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Man in 30s arrested after police pursuit which saw housing estate blocked off

An incident on Verbena Road in Cringleford. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich named among top 10 places to live in UK

Norwich has been voted one of the best cities to live in the UK. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Changes coming at Norfolk County Council - and here’s how they could affect you

Norfolk county boundary sign. Picture: Bill Darnell

Man in 30s arrested after police pursuit which saw housing estate blocked off

An incident on Verbena Road in Cringleford. Photo: Submitted

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists